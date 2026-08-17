FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at BMW Championship to make TOUR Championship
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Scottie Scheffler’s winning highlights from BMW Championship
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The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs has arrived.
The top 50 in the FedExCup standings are set for the BMW Championship, but only 30 will advance to the final leg of the Playoffs – the TOUR Championship.
Sungjae Im was the only player to jump inside the top-50 bubble, climbing 13 spots to No. 40. Im will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to continue his historic streak of seven consecutive TOUR Championships, making it in each of his seven seasons on TOUR.
Every player in the field at the BMW Championship has earned a spot in each of the Signature Events in 2027, but for some, their focus has now shifted to jumping inside the top 30 that make it to the season finale in Atlanta.
TOUR veteran Rickie Fowler has made the TOUR Championship seven times and currently sits at No. 30 in the Playoffs rankings; he will have to battle the rest of the field vying for the final spot in the TOUR Championship field.
The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and still have a mathematical chance to move into the top 30. It doesn't mean they will clinch a spot in the TOUR Championship, just that they will move ahead of where No. 30 (Fowler) currently is.
|Rank
|Player
|Min Finish
|28
|Kitayama, Kurt
|Solo 49th
|29
|Cauley, Bud
|Solo 48th
|30
|Fowler, Rickie
|Solo 50th
|31
|Woodland, Gary
|Solo 48th
|32
|Poston, J.T.
|Solo 31st
|33
|Højgaard, Nicolai
|3-Way T18
|34
|Noren, Alex
|Solo 17th
|35
|Knapp, Jake
|3-Way T16
|36
|MacIntyre, Robert
|3-Way T15
|37
|Rai, Aaron
|Solo 12th
|38
|Griffin, Ben
|Solo 11th
|39
|Straka, Sepp
|Solo 11th
|40
|Im, Sungjae
|Solo 8th
|41
|Thorbjornsen, Michael
|Solo 8th
|42
|Echavarria, Nico
|2-Way 7th
|43
|Cantlay, Patrick
|Solo 7th
|44
|Thomas, Justin
|Solo 7th
|45
|Hisatsune, Ryo
|3-Way 2nd
|46
|Theegala, Sahith
|3-Way 2nd
|47
|Brennan, Michael
|2-Way 2nd
|48
|Cole, Eric
|2-Way 2nd
|49
|McNealy, Maverick
|2-Way 2nd
|50
|McCarty, Matt
|Solo 2nd