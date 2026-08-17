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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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28D AGO

FedExCup Playoffs scenarios: See finishes needed at BMW Championship to make TOUR Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler’s winning highlights from BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler’s winning highlights from BMW Championship

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Staff

The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs has arrived.

The top 50 in the FedExCup standings are set for the BMW Championship, but only 30 will advance to the final leg of the Playoffs – the TOUR Championship.

Sungjae Im was the only player to jump inside the top-50 bubble, climbing 13 spots to No. 40. Im will have his work cut out for him if he hopes to continue his historic streak of seven consecutive TOUR Championships, making it in each of his seven seasons on TOUR.

Every player in the field at the BMW Championship has earned a spot in each of the Signature Events in 2027, but for some, their focus has now shifted to jumping inside the top 30 that make it to the season finale in Atlanta.

TOUR veteran Rickie Fowler has made the TOUR Championship seven times and currently sits at No. 30 in the Playoffs rankings; he will have to battle the rest of the field vying for the final spot in the TOUR Championship field.

The finish listed next to each player is the worst place they could finish on the leaderboard and still have a mathematical chance to move into the top 30. It doesn't mean they will clinch a spot in the TOUR Championship, just that they will move ahead of where No. 30 (Fowler) currently is.

Rank PlayerMin Finish
28 Kitayama, Kurt Solo 49th
29 Cauley, Bud Solo 48th
30 Fowler, Rickie Solo 50th
31 Woodland, Gary Solo 48th
32 Poston, J.T. Solo 31st
33 Højgaard, Nicolai 3-Way T18
34 Noren, Alex Solo 17th
35 Knapp, Jake 3-Way T16
36 MacIntyre, Robert 3-Way T15
37 Rai, Aaron Solo 12th
38 Griffin, Ben Solo 11th
39 Straka, Sepp Solo 11th
40 Im, Sungjae Solo 8th
41 Thorbjornsen, Michael Solo 8th
42 Echavarria, Nico 2-Way 7th
43 Cantlay, Patrick Solo 7th
44 Thomas, Justin Solo 7th
45 Hisatsune, Ryo 3-Way 2nd
46 Theegala, Sahith 3-Way 2nd
47 Brennan, Michael 2-Way 2nd
48 Cole, Eric 2-Way 2nd
49 McNealy, Maverick 2-Way 2nd
50 McCarty, Matt Solo 2nd

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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