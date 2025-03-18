Sleeper Picks: Valspar Championship

Stephen Jaeger (+1000) … As a courtesy reminder, five of my touts for this finish paid in 2024. I’m quick to add that each merely fulfilled his projection in that given week, but I’ve also communicated over the years that a Top 5 is a bonus, not an expectation. Too many things need to go right in the short- and long-term during a tournament for it to deliver. Of course, we know this guy to be electric at times, but it’s his form that fuels confidence in something special. Already has a T3 this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a tournament notorious for rewarding those with course knowledge. He added a T6 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, and then slipped to T20 at THE PLAYERS Championship after opening the finale at T8. He’s 2-for-4 and without a top 25 at Copperhead, so, like at Waialae Country Club, the value is in his experience on the course.