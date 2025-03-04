Sleeper Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Will Zalatoris +5000 … The odds aren’t as high as I would like, but you’ve got to figure Zalatoris, who was T10 on debut here in 2021 and T4 here last year, is someone who can upset the chalk applecart. He said three poor swings (that ended up plugged in bunkers) cost him five shots last year, so you can be sure he will be trying to stay out of the sand traps. A former Arnold Palmer scholarship recipient to play golf at Wake Forest means there are also some positive vibes flowing his way at this event. Zalatoris quietly has three top-26s this season, but it is the horse for course scenario that intrigues me.