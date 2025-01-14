Sleeper Picks: The American Express

Matteo Manassero (including ties) +230: A feel-good story and blast from the past to see this former youth prodigy from Italy recapture his game and earn his way back to the TOUR via the DP World Tour. Once the youngest player to win the British Amateur, win on the DP World Tour, and make the cut at the Masters, this firebrand was much loved around the golf world. But a trip down to the secondary Challenge Tour in Europe in 2023 could have been the end, instead, he won twice, got back on the main tour, and then won his fifth DP World title last year to get to the PGA TOUR.