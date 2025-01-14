Sleeper Picks: The American Express
3 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
It’s a sleeper week!
As noted in my Benny and The Bets column this week, this week is ripe for sleeper picks and should in fact be a focal point in betting. You’ll find other longshot-type options there so don’t limit yourself to the below.
While in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore, you should absolutely keep the likes of Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im top of mind for captain consideration, in betting circles, this can be the week to let them pass and take a crack at higher odds.
Three recent winners have been 200/1 or higher. Another 150/1. Two others +5000 and +6000… you get the picture.
Outright
Adam Hadwin +7500: This is a double-up from my Expert Picks and column this week that I cannot ignore. Hadwin is at great odds considering he’s made the cut nine of nine tries, had two runner-ups, a third, and two T6s – one of which was last year. He also shot 59 at La Quinta in 2017. Has done everything here BUT win. Perhaps now’s the time.
Note: The player I slot in the outright sleeper category is someone I’d also advocate betting across any (or all) of the top 5, top 10, top 20, top 30, top 40 or make cut markets.
Adam Hadwin sinks 33-foot birdie putt at The Sentry
Top 5 (including ties)
Tom Hoge +900: Whereas in the past my colleague Rob Bolton wouldn’t slot players from his Power Rankings into the Sleepers page because he’d already advocated for them, I will back Bolton’s confidence when the odds are still juicy. At No. 13 in his rankings this week, Hoge is juicy at +900 for the top five. As Rob says, “Opened both The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii with field-low 64s but settled for respective finishes of T8 and T45. Since 2020 at PGA WEST, the scorer is 4-for-5 with a solo second, a T6 and a T17.”
Top 10
Lee Hodges (including ties) +550: In 2022 Hodges surprised everyone with a huge week in the desert and arguably should have won. He had a share of the 54-hole lead and was in the mix most of Sunday but finished slowly to fade to third. Since then he’s shown he can go out low and maintain the rage, winning the 3M Open in wire-to-wire fashion in 2023. Now while he missed the cut in the last two editions of The American Express, he comes in this week off a T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Top 20
Paul Peterson (including ties) +500: Now I’m the first to admit I don’t know a lot about Peterson, other than the results we see on the page. But considering he won last September on the Korn Ferry Tour to help secure a TOUR card as a journeyman 36-year-old and has since had a top five in Thailand followed by a T10 at the Sony Open last week… he’s got my attention. Four career TOUR starts for four made cuts over a decade of perseverance.
Top 40
Matteo Manassero (including ties) +230: A feel-good story and blast from the past to see this former youth prodigy from Italy recapture his game and earn his way back to the TOUR via the DP World Tour. Once the youngest player to win the British Amateur, win on the DP World Tour, and make the cut at the Masters, this firebrand was much loved around the golf world. But a trip down to the secondary Challenge Tour in Europe in 2023 could have been the end, instead, he won twice, got back on the main tour, and then won his fifth DP World title last year to get to the PGA TOUR.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.