Sleeper Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Patrick Rodgers (+2500) … It’s time. It’s also a reminder that Sleeper is a relative term. Indeed, at tied for sixth among the shortest odds on the board, the veteran objectively is not according to the algorithm at BetMGM. However, as he preps for his fifth appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he’s paid off this bet precisely zero times in 279 PGA TOUR starts. So, why now? Well, in his last two appearances at Port Royal, he finished fourth (2021) and T3 (2022) with a scoring average of 67.25 across those starts. He also paced the field in putting and co-led in par-5 scoring in his last visit. With two top 25s contributing to a 4-for-5 in the FedExCup Fall, the 32-year-old is 55th in points, so he’s not as pressured to perform to retain position inside the Aon Next 10. That frees him to continue to chase his primary goal with his balanced bag.