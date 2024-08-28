The Creator Classic captures attention at East Lake

It was a momentous day for YouTube golf, which has slowly begun to intertwine with the professional golf world. In March, a mix of YouTube creators and pro golfers competed in “The Q at Myrtle Beach,” an 18-hole qualifying event that awarded an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Myrtle Beach Classic. It was won by Matt Atkins, a former PGA TOUR player who has made cameos on the Bryans’ channel. TOUR pros make regular guest appearances for creators, who morphed into friends. The Bryan brothers and fellow content creator Grant Horvat hosted an alternative ESPN+ stream on Thursday and Friday of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with Horvat calling the golf on-site at TPC Southwind.