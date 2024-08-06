Sleeper Picks: Wyndham Championship

Charley Hoffman (+550) … It’s always cool when a veteran thrives while exhausting a career earnings exemption as he has this season. In its purest sense, it proves that the fire still burns while the irons remain hot enough to reward. At 85th in the FedExCup, the 47-year-old is poised to make it 20 consecutive seasons with a PGA TOUR card, and again via the traditional conduit of the top 125 (at worst). He didn’t waste the value of his playoff loss at the WM Phoenix Open in adding three more top 15s since, including a solo eighth at the Barracuda Championship just three weeks ago. Of course, he ain’t done yet and Sedgefield presents as a potential springboard into the Playoffs. His T12 here last year not only was his best finish of the extended 2022-23 season, it also was his best result in eight appearances.