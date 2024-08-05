Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
If sports fans thought that the photo finish in the men’s 100-meter final at the Olympics was compelling – and it was; Noah Lyles of the United States prevailed by just 0.005 seconds – they’ll come to realize that it was merely a tame primer for what’s in store at the Wyndham Championship.
It wouldn’t be wrong to label the 36th and final tournament of the regular season as a dash to the finish line, but it’s more of a heat when considering long-term objectives. Indeed, only the top 70 in the FedExCup qualify for the Playoffs that begin next week, while the FedExCup Fall will be there waiting on the other side.
For what the field of 156 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, can expect this week, continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
Goals always vary but there’s a biggie that requires no more waiting – to qualify for the Playoffs. As of Monday, all golfers from Maverick McNealy at 58th in the FedExCup through Mac Meissner at 93rd are committed. Getting into the Playoffs locks up a PGA TOUR card for 2025, and there are many more bonuses waiting in that three-event series. (More on that in next week’s special Power Rankings for the Playoffs.)
For PGA TOUR members who already have travel plans for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, they are at Sedgefield for more than a tune-up. It’s a perfectly timed open-book exam.
The stock par 70 measures the same at 7,131 yards. The lushest of the rough is 2-1/2 inches tall and Bermudagrass greens are prepared to touch 12-1/2 feet on the Stimpmeter. Whether they will or they can is explained below. Targets also are average in size, and totaling a whopping 13 greens in regulation per round actually might lower the field’s average.
Sedgefield flashes its teeth closest to the hole, so having a smart plan to balance aggressive approaches with manageable misses has more merit than in a traditional shootout. Last year’s field averaged 69.467. While it was a 10-year high for the tournament, that’s essentially the midpoint among all par 70s in non-majors in any season. So, there aren’t any trick questions.
The layer of the unknown will be controlled by Mother Nature, and she’s not settling for one appearance. This will be a residency as the area braces for the impact of what was Hurricane Debby. Persistent rain is expected to begin on Tuesday and extend across several days. The sun might not be seen again until Sunday. Naturally, winds will blow as the energy passes, so if delays in play are at a minimum, the safety net of the FedExCup Fall likely will creep into the thoughts of guys who are most challenged.
Short of a victory or even advancing to the Playoffs, all professionals inside the top 10 will be exempt into the Procore Championship on Sept. 12. The launch of the FedExCup Fall is reserved for 144 golfers.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers
WEDNESDAY: Golfbet Insider
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Medical Extensions; Qualifiers; Reshuffle
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.