Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship

The layer of the unknown will be controlled by Mother Nature, and she’s not settling for one appearance. This will be a residency as the area braces for the impact of what was Hurricane Debby. Persistent rain is expected to begin on Tuesday and extend across several days. The sun might not be seen again until Sunday. Naturally, winds will blow as the energy passes, so if delays in play are at a minimum, the safety net of the FedExCup Fall likely will creep into the thoughts of guys who are most challenged.