Sleeper Picks: Travelers Championship

Sungjae Im (+5000) … The winner always should emerge from the Power Rankings, and it does often, but the timing of identifying the champ among the other 56 in the field is not insignificant this week. And it’s twofold. For one, after grueling tests in the most recent fortnight, it’s not a bad idea to consider a guy who missed the cut at the U.S. Open as Im did by five strokes at Pinehurst No. 2. He wasn’t pressured like a contender and he’s rested. The other consideration is youth. While the majority of professional golfers are in peak physical shape, there’s no replacement for reserve energy. Im is just 26 and, as we well know, he’s accustomed to playing as often as he can. He’s 3-for-3 with a scoring average of 68.08 at TPC River Highlands, albeit without a top 20, but his form overall in the last two months has been inspiring. It’s highlighted by a successful title defense at the Woori Bank Championship in his native South Korea and supported by a T4, T8, T9 and T12 on the PGA TOUR.