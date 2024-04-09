Sleeper Picks: Masters Tournament

Chris Kirk (+17500) … Although it’d align with the theme of 2024, because the Masters Tournament rarely yields a longshot as its champion, it’s kind of absurd not to identify a shorter option who isn’t in my Power Rankings, but at some point, another longshot will be posing for photographs beside the 18th green as the sun sets on Sunday afternoon, because, well, golf. What Kirk is attempting to do this year is what defending champion Jon Rahm did last year – win both The Sentry and his first Masters in the same calendar year. Kirk prevailed at Kapalua just three months ago, and now he’s making his fifth appearance at Augusta National. Although his personal-best result is but a share of 20th place a distant 10 years ago, that he’s not a first-timer is key. But most importantly, he possesses his own perspective that keeps secondary how he performs inside the ropes behind the priorities on the outside. If you’re not familiar with his story of overcoming alcohol abuse and depression, do yourself a favor and read what his wife, Tahnee, wrote when Chris received the 2023 PGA TOUR Courage Award in November.