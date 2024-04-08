Power Rankings: Who can contend at Augusta National?
Scottie Scheffler ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Despite Monday’s total solar eclipse that was experienced by tens of millions of people across North America, a rare celestial event isn’t required to see stars in the daytime at Augusta National Golf Club. That’s because it’s time for the Masters.
A field of 89 has assembled for the 88th edition of the first major of the year. What it faces, what it’s chasing and an early peek at the weather are detailed below.
Unlike the Masters that is contested annually, the next total eclipse in North America won’t occur until August of 2044, and it’ll be viewed best primarily in Canada. To put some perspective on how long you’ll have to wait for that, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will be 68 years of age when it happens.
A 48-year-old Woods is committed to the Masters this week. He’s in his 26th appearance. If he could apportion even one week’s worth of that experience to any of the 20 debutants alongside, there wouldn’t be a rejection among the lot. Each knows that Fuzzy Zoeller is the most recent first-timer to win the green jacket, and that was when Woods was 3 in 1979. The only other two who have done it are Horton Smith and Gene Sarazen in the first two editions in 1934 and 1935, respectively.
Course history aside, the entire field will be playing the latest iteration of the par-5 second hole for the first time. With an increase of 10 yards, the dogleg left now tips at 585 yards, thus pushing the overall course length to 7,555 yards. It’s the longest Augusta National ever has read on the scorecard.
The major modification in advance of last year’s tournament was a new tee on the par-5 13th hole that extended it by 35 yards. It’s only one spin of a sample size, but the hole transitioned from the second-hardest par 5 to the hardest, yet its scoring average of 4.736 was lower than it was in in 2022. That’s due in part to the fact that the course was a stroke easier last year overall. The field averaged 72.960.
Score has relevance in the history books and in real-time analysis, but all that matters ultimately is the trophy.
As always on this track, course management in the context of the position on approach is at a premium, and that includes at the cost of distance off the tee. Although Augusta National can play open for the longest hitters, it’s a second-shot track that demands a, well, master's degree in geometry. It’s all about the angles.
A unique cut of low 50 and ties will occur at the conclusion of 36 holes. All who survive will play to the finish line. Among the boatload of benefits, the champion will received a lifetime exemption into the tournament, exemptions into all of the other majors through 2028, a PGA TOUR membership exemption through 2029 and 750 FedExCup points.
When he slips on the newest addition to his wardrobe on Sunday, the winner is promised to have enjoyed a wonderful walk thanks to fantastic weather conditions with a daytime high eclipsing 80 degrees. However, the tournament won’t start out that way as Thursday’s forecast is dicey. Rain, the probability of storms and gusty winds all are lined up. Precipitation will have ceased by Friday, but breezes will stick around. Saturday’s third round will be serene by comparison and probably the best of the bunch as the temperature will climb only into the mid-70s.
NOTE: ShotLink is not utilized for this tournament.
