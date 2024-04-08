Power Rankings: Who can contend at Augusta National?

A 48-year-old Woods is committed to the Masters this week. He’s in his 26th appearance. If he could apportion even one week’s worth of that experience to any of the 20 debutants alongside, there wouldn’t be a rejection among the lot. Each knows that Fuzzy Zoeller is the most recent first-timer to win the green jacket, and that was when Woods was 3 in 1979. The only other two who have done it are Horton Smith and Gene Sarazen in the first two editions in 1934 and 1935, respectively.