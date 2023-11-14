Chris Kirk’s wife details his triumphant, emotional journey to PGA TOUR Courage Award

Thankfully, the PGA TOUR was amazing through all of that and allowed him to have the time to get better. I mean, he had no clue if he was going to go back and play or not. It was definitely hard in the beginning. I did not feel sorry for myself necessarily, but I'm like, “Man, I didn't sign up for this.” And then you throw kids into the mix and it's like, “What are we going to do? How are we going to handle this?” You want to shield them and protect them from it. But I think it is also important for them to know what's happening. When we were in the midst of it all, they were young, and they were just excited that he was home.