Sleeper Picks: Texas Children's Houston Open

Taylor Moore (+900) … No Power Rankings is presented as a prediction of the final results of any tournament, but when a golfer finishes in close proximity to a top 10 after appearing in the same vicinity in the Power Rankings, it’s always checked off as a projection fulfilled. Top 10s are the objective. Because top fives can require some luck, those are bonuses. For his first-ever title defense on the PGA TOUR, Moore was No. 11 in the Power Rankings for last week’s Valspar Championship. Amid the new and exciting experience that included unprecedented distractions, he finished in a five-way tie for 12th. In what has been a solid-not-spectacular 2024, it’s easily his best finish. He ranked fourth in greens hit and eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. That’s now in the rearview mirror, his focus is singular (translation: Houston will feel like a lighter week) and his irons will travel to Memorial Park, which will reward momentum for this bonus.