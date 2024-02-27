Sleeper Picks: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Daniel Berger (+4000) … Ever since the 30-year-old returned to action in January, this has been the week for which we’ve all been waiting. Get the all-things Floridian back on native turf and elevate expectations. And heck, since this is a home game and he warmed with 10 rounds of competition in going 2-for-3 on the West Coast Swing, let’s just go straight to the top. Although these odds match Jake Knapp’s pre-tournament odds to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta – thus far the shortest of the eight champions in 2024 – they still are long enough to warrant this slot if for no other reason than the fact that Berger hasn’t felt the heat of contending in some time. However, he still has unfinished business after surrendering a five-stroke margin entering the final round of his last start at PGA National two years ago. He settled for fourth place to go with a playoff loss in 2015 and a T4 in 2020.