Power Rankings: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

With scoring averages in relation to par promised to drop with the transition of the 10th hole, shorter rough also should contribute to redder numbers. The overseeded rough has been shortened from three inches to just 2¼ inches this year. Bermudagrass greens haven’t changed, however. The sizable surfaces will be ready to roll to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. This should be the expectation through at least Thursday when favorable scoring conditions are forecast. Winds will freshen on Friday, so it probably will influence how the greens are prepped. Calmer conditions could return on the weekend as the threat of inclement weather increases for Sunday’s finale. Daytime highs throughout will be right around 80 degrees.