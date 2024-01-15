Points and Payouts: Grayson Murray earns $1.49M, 500 FedExCup points at Sony Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Mahalo, Grayson Murray!
If you thought that Chris Kirk was a long shot at +12500 to prevail at The Sentry — which he was and which is what he did — get a load of Murray connecting for victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii with pre-tournament odds of +30000 at BetMGM!
Murray needed a playoff to win. His long-range conversion for birdie on the par-5 18th hole sealed the title on the only extra hole required to determine the champion. Byeong Hun An (+3300) and Keegan Bradley (+4500) settled for a split of second place.
Murray extended the reversal of one of the two trends entering the first Full-Field Event of the 2024 season, for he wasn’t among the 38 golfers who opened the year at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. Last year’s Sony Open champ, Si Woo Kim, began 2023 also at Waialae Country Club, but eight of the last 11 winners primed for their titles with starts at Kapalua.
Meanwhile, Murray wasn’t a debutant at the Sony Open where he missed the cut in his only prior trip in 2021. Therefore, Russell Henley (2013) remains the only first-timer to break through since the inaugural edition in 1965. This time, he checked up one stroke outside the playoff.
An and Bradley were among 33 who played The Sentry and who were returning participants at the Sony Open, thus the shrewd bettor’s pool from which to select an outright. Just not this year.
In his pursuit to sweep the Aloha Swing, Kirk (+2800) finished in a six-way share of 18th place. Si Woo Kim (+4000) placed T42.
Tournament favorite Ludvig Åberg was one of the five who played Kapalua and who was making his first appearance at Waialae. He logged a T30 in an up-and-down performance.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|P1
|Grayson Murray (+30000)
|263/ -17
|500.000
|$1,494,000.00
|P2
|Byeong Hun An (+3300)
|263/ -17
|245.000
|$738,700.00
|P2
|Keegan Bradley (+4500)
|263/ -17
|245.000
|$738,700.00
|T4
|Carl Yuan (+20000)
|264/ -16
|122.500
|$373,500.00
|T4
|Russell Henley (+2200)
|264/ -16
|122.500
|$373,500.00
|6
|J.T. Poston (+3300)
|265/ -15
|100.000
|$300,875.00
|T7
|Nick Taylor (+8000)
|266/ -14
|85.000
|$260,758.34
|T7
|Emiliano Grillo (+8000)
|266/ -14
|85.000
|$260,758.33
|T7
|Matthieu Pavon (+15000)
|266/ -14
|85.000
|$260,758.33
|T10
|Andrew Putnam (+5000)
|267/ -13
|70.000
|$209,575.00
|T10
|Harris English (+4000)
|267/ -13
|70.000
|$209,575.00
|T10
|Taylor Pendrith (+8000)
|267/ -13
|70.000
|$209,575.00
|T13
|Eric Cole (+3000)
|268/ -12
|55.200
|$153,135.00
|T13
|Tyrrell Hatton (+1600)
|268/ -12
|55.200
|$153,135.00
|T13
|Taylor Montgomery (+8000)
|268/ -12
|55.200
|$153,135.00
|T13
|Akshay Bhatia (+6000)
|268/ -12
|55.200
|$153,135.00
|T13
|Patton Kizzire (+12500)
|268/ -12
|55.200
|$153,135.00
|T18
|Billy Horschel (+9000)
|269/ -11
|44.000
|$106,101.67
|T18
|Brian Harman (+2200)
|269/ -11
|44.000
|$106,101.67
|T18
|Brandon Wu (+17500)
|269/ -11
|44.000
|$106,101.67
|T18
|Stephan Jaeger (+6600)
|269/ -11
|44.000
|$106,101.67
|T18
|Chris Kirk (+2800)
|269/ -11
|44.000
|$106,101.66
|T18
|Ben Silverman (+40000)
|269/ -11
|44.000
|$106,101.66
|T24
|Patrick Rodgers (+8000)
|270/ -10
|33.250
|$67,645.00
|T24
|Denny McCarthy (+4000)
|270/ -10
|33.250
|$67,645.00
|T24
|Stewart Cink (+15000)
|270/ -10
|33.250
|$67,645.00
|T24
|Troy Merritt (+30000)
|270/ -10
|33.250
|$67,645.00
|T24
|Kurt Kitayama (+9000)
|270/ -10
|33.250
|$67,645.00
|T24
|Sam Stevens (+25000)
|270/ -10
|33.250
|$67,645.00
|T30
|K.H. Lee (+10000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.84
|T30
|Keith Mitchell (+6600)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.84
|T30
|Brendon Todd (+4500)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.84
|T30
|Zac Blair (+22500)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.84
|T30
|Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|Ludvig Åberg (+1600)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|Ben Griffin (+8000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|Cam Davis (+5000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|Adam Svensson (+5000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|271/ -9
|20.917
|$44,750.83
|T30
|Taiga Semikawa (+17500)
|271/ -9
|n/a (non-member)
|$44,750.83
|T42
|Michael Kim (+12500)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Will Gordon (+12500)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Si Woo Kim (+4000)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Nick Hardy (+12500)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Harry Hall (+22500)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Alex Noren (+6600)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Charley Hoffman (+15000)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Scott Stallings (+20000)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T42
|Austin Eckroat (+9000)
|272/ -8
|10.550
|$25,912.60
|T52
|Erik van Rooyen (+10000)
|273/ -7
|6.560
|$19,770.60
|T52
|Matt Wallace (+10000)
|273/ -7
|6.560
|$19,770.60
|T52
|Joseph Bramlett (+25000)
|273/ -7
|6.560
|$19,770.60
|T52
|Ben Kohles (+9000)
|273/ -7
|6.560
|$19,770.60
|T52
|Robert MacIntyre (+15000)
|273/ -7
|6.560
|$19,770.60
|T57
|Aaron Rai (+6600)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Justin Rose (+4500)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Corey Conners (+2800)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Chandler Phillips (+22500)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Maverick McNealy (+15000)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Mark Hubbard (+10000)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Davis Thompson (+9000)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|T57
|Robby Shelton (+25000)
|274/ -6
|4.900
|$18,592.00
|65
|Tyler Duncan (+12500)
|275/ -5
|4.000
|$17,845.00
|T66
|Nico Echavarria (+20000)
|276/ -4
|3.500
|$17,430.00
|T66
|Greyson Sigg (+10000)
|276/ -4
|3.500
|$17,430.00
|T66
|Luke List (+6600)
|276/ -4
|3.500
|$17,430.00
|T66
|Webb Simpson (+15000)
|276/ -4
|3.500
|$17,430.00
|T70
|Jake Knapp (+20000)
|277/ -3
|2.950
|$16,932.00
|T70
|Alejandro Tosti (+20000)
|277/ -3
|2.950
|$16,932.00
|T72
|Joel Dahmen (+12500)
|278/ -2
|2.750
|$16,600.00
|T72
|Lanto Griffin (+25000)
|278/ -2
|2.750
|$16,600.00
|T74
|Parker Coody (+40000)
|279/ -1
|2.400
|$16,019.00
|T74
|Seamus Power (+10000)
|279/ -1
|2.400
|$16,019.00
|T74
|Justin Lower (+25000)
|279/ -1
|2.400
|$16,019.00
|T74
|Martin Trainer (+60000)
|279/ -1
|2.400
|$16,019.00
|T74
|Yuto Katsuragawa (+50000)
|279/ -1
|n/a (non-member)
|$16,019.00
|79
|Norman Xiong (+50000)
|280/ E
|2.100
|$15,521.00
|T80
|Matt NeSmith (+12500)
|282/ +2
|1.950
|$15,272.00
|T80
|Garrick Higgo (+2000)
|282/ +2
|1.950
|$15,272.00
