Points and Payouts: Grayson Murray earns $1.49M, 500 FedExCup points at Sony Open

Murray extended the reversal of one of the two trends entering the first Full-Field Event of the 2024 season, for he wasn’t among the 38 golfers who opened the year at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. Last year’s Sony Open champ, Si Woo Kim, began 2023 also at Waialae Country Club, but eight of the last 11 winners primed for their titles with starts at Kapalua.