Points and Payouts: Grayson Murray earns $1.49M, 500 FedExCup points at Sony Open

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Mahalo, Grayson Murray!

    If you thought that Chris Kirk was a long shot at +12500 to prevail at The Sentry — which he was and which is what he did — get a load of Murray connecting for victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii with pre-tournament odds of +30000 at BetMGM!

    Murray needed a playoff to win. His long-range conversion for birdie on the par-5 18th hole sealed the title on the only extra hole required to determine the champion. Byeong Hun An (+3300) and Keegan Bradley (+4500) settled for a split of second place.

    Murray extended the reversal of one of the two trends entering the first Full-Field Event of the 2024 season, for he wasn’t among the 38 golfers who opened the year at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. Last year’s Sony Open champ, Si Woo Kim, began 2023 also at Waialae Country Club, but eight of the last 11 winners primed for their titles with starts at Kapalua.

    Meanwhile, Murray wasn’t a debutant at the Sony Open where he missed the cut in his only prior trip in 2021. Therefore, Russell Henley (2013) remains the only first-timer to break through since the inaugural edition in 1965. This time, he checked up one stroke outside the playoff.

    An and Bradley were among 33 who played The Sentry and who were returning participants at the Sony Open, thus the shrewd bettor’s pool from which to select an outright. Just not this year.

    In his pursuit to sweep the Aloha Swing, Kirk (+2800) finished in a six-way share of 18th place. Si Woo Kim (+4000) placed T42.

    Tournament favorite Ludvig Åberg was one of the five who played Kapalua and who was making his first appearance at Waialae. He logged a T30 in an up-and-down performance.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    P1Grayson Murray (+30000)263/ -17500.000$1,494,000.00
    P2Byeong Hun An (+3300)263/ -17245.000$738,700.00
    P2Keegan Bradley (+4500)263/ -17245.000$738,700.00
    T4Carl Yuan (+20000)264/ -16122.500$373,500.00
    T4Russell Henley (+2200)264/ -16122.500$373,500.00
    6J.T. Poston (+3300)265/ -15100.000$300,875.00
    T7Nick Taylor (+8000)266/ -1485.000$260,758.34
    T7Emiliano Grillo (+8000)266/ -1485.000$260,758.33
    T7Matthieu Pavon (+15000)266/ -1485.000$260,758.33
    T10Andrew Putnam (+5000)267/ -1370.000$209,575.00
    T10Harris English (+4000)267/ -1370.000$209,575.00
    T10Taylor Pendrith (+8000)267/ -1370.000$209,575.00
    T13Eric Cole (+3000)268/ -1255.200$153,135.00
    T13Tyrrell Hatton (+1600)268/ -1255.200$153,135.00
    T13Taylor Montgomery (+8000)268/ -1255.200$153,135.00
    T13Akshay Bhatia (+6000)268/ -1255.200$153,135.00
    T13Patton Kizzire (+12500)268/ -1255.200$153,135.00
    T18Billy Horschel (+9000)269/ -1144.000$106,101.67
    T18Brian Harman (+2200)269/ -1144.000$106,101.67
    T18Brandon Wu (+17500)269/ -1144.000$106,101.67
    T18Stephan Jaeger (+6600)269/ -1144.000$106,101.67
    T18Chris Kirk (+2800)269/ -1144.000$106,101.66
    T18Ben Silverman (+40000)269/ -1144.000$106,101.66
    T24Patrick Rodgers (+8000)270/ -1033.250$67,645.00
    T24Denny McCarthy (+4000)270/ -1033.250$67,645.00
    T24Stewart Cink (+15000)270/ -1033.250$67,645.00
    T24Troy Merritt (+30000)270/ -1033.250$67,645.00
    T24Kurt Kitayama (+9000)270/ -1033.250$67,645.00
    T24Sam Stevens (+25000)270/ -1033.250$67,645.00
    T30K.H. Lee (+10000)271/ -920.917$44,750.84
    T30Keith Mitchell (+6600)271/ -920.917$44,750.84
    T30Brendon Todd (+4500)271/ -920.917$44,750.84
    T30Zac Blair (+22500)271/ -920.917$44,750.84
    T30Ryo Hisatsune (+9000)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30Ludvig Åberg (+1600)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30Ben Griffin (+8000)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30Cam Davis (+5000)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30Adam Svensson (+5000)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30S.H. Kim (+15000)271/ -920.917$44,750.83
    T30Taiga Semikawa (+17500)271/ -9n/a (non-member)$44,750.83
    T42Michael Kim (+12500)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Will Gordon (+12500)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Si Woo Kim (+4000)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Nick Hardy (+12500)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Dylan Wu (+15000)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Harry Hall (+22500)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Alex Noren (+6600)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Charley Hoffman (+15000)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Scott Stallings (+20000)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T42Austin Eckroat (+9000)272/ -810.550$25,912.60
    T52Erik van Rooyen (+10000)273/ -76.560$19,770.60
    T52Matt Wallace (+10000)273/ -76.560$19,770.60
    T52Joseph Bramlett (+25000)273/ -76.560$19,770.60
    T52Ben Kohles (+9000)273/ -76.560$19,770.60
    T52Robert MacIntyre (+15000)273/ -76.560$19,770.60
    T57Aaron Rai (+6600)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Justin Rose (+4500)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Corey Conners (+2800)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Chandler Phillips (+22500)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Maverick McNealy (+15000)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Mark Hubbard (+10000)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Davis Thompson (+9000)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    T57Robby Shelton (+25000)274/ -64.900$18,592.00
    65Tyler Duncan (+12500)275/ -54.000$17,845.00
    T66Nico Echavarria (+20000)276/ -43.500$17,430.00
    T66Greyson Sigg (+10000)276/ -43.500$17,430.00
    T66Luke List (+6600)276/ -43.500$17,430.00
    T66Webb Simpson (+15000)276/ -43.500$17,430.00
    T70Jake Knapp (+20000)277/ -32.950$16,932.00
    T70Alejandro Tosti (+20000)277/ -32.950$16,932.00
    T72Joel Dahmen (+12500)278/ -22.750$16,600.00
    T72Lanto Griffin (+25000)278/ -22.750$16,600.00
    T74Parker Coody (+40000)279/ -12.400$16,019.00
    T74Seamus Power (+10000)279/ -12.400$16,019.00
    T74Justin Lower (+25000)279/ -12.400$16,019.00
    T74Martin Trainer (+60000)279/ -12.400$16,019.00
    T74Yuto Katsuragawa (+50000)279/ -1n/a (non-member)$16,019.00
    79Norman Xiong (+50000)280/ E2.100$15,521.00
    T80Matt NeSmith (+12500)282/ +21.950$15,272.00
    T80Garrick Higgo (+2000)282/ +21.950$15,272.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

