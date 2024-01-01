Power Rankings: The Sentry

Rank Player Comment

15 Eric Cole This will be a treat. The contender for the Arnold Palmer Award for 2022-23 hung up four top-four finishes in the FedExCup Fall. His lethal putting defines his scorer’s profile, but he also placed inside the top 30 in par-3, -4 and -5 scoring.

14 Jordan Spieth There have been enough flashes of terrific form amid the inconsistencies to elevate expectations for the 2016 champion in his seventh appearance. Five trips have resulted in a top 15. He also can lean on power over precision off the tee.

13 Tommy Fleetwood As he begins his seventh consecutive season on TOUR, it’s odd to accept that he’s a debutant at Kapalua. And yet, he’s already a threat. Wrapped last year with a T2 at the DP World Tour Championship, one of six top fives in 2023.

12 Ludvig Åberg If there’s anything he can’t do, we haven’t witnessed it. Every time he pegs it, he’s rewriting some version of history, including his own, and now he’s recharged to pile on. Already a winner on both the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour.

11 Cam Davis Something big is brewing for the 28-year-old Aussie. While already an emerging performer, he floored it to the finish line in 2023 with seven top 15s in his last nine starts worldwide. Authored a steady T10 in his only prior try here in 2022.

10 Tony Finau His Polynesian spirit runs deep, so this always has to feel like a home-away-from-home game. Two of his first four visits yielded a top 10, including a T7 last year. His par-5 prowess precedes him but his ball-striking remains underrated.

9 Viktor Hovland This is his fourth appearance but his next top-15 finish will be his first. So, although he’s the 2023 FedExCup champion with three victories and another pair of top fives in the last seven months worldwide, he still presents as a spoiler.

8 Sungjae Im With a T5, a T8, a T13 and a scoring average of 67.67 at Kapalua, he’s clearly comfortable, but it didn’t hurt that he extinguished an extended dry spell last summer with five top 15s in last six starts worldwide. Ranked fifth in par-5 scoring.

7 Matt Fitzpatrick Showcased last year in his tournament debut that the learning curve for putting on unfamiliar greens can be flat. The Brit ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Putting en route to a T7. Two wins among eight official top 15s worldwide since.

6 Patrick Cantlay First live action anywhere since the Ryder Cup. Arguably the best among the elite at thriving on the toughest tracks all the while smoothly shifting into high gear in shootouts like this one where he has two solo fourths in five starts.

5 Tom Kim In his Kapalua debut last year, led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and par-5 scoring en route to a T5. He’s already documented as a quick study but now he has intel of the greens. Defended his victory at TPC Summerlin in October.

4 Xander Schauffele Opportunity to avenge frustration. A sore back here last year led to the only mid-tournament withdrawal of his career. He took it out on the rest of the season in style, but it comes full circle now. The 2019 title is one of three top fives.

3 Max Homa In case you missed it, he claimed victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November. It punctuated a string of six straight top 10s worldwide. Progressively improving results at Kapalua where he finished T3 in his third appearance last year.

2 Scottie Scheffler Opened his holidays with a three-stroke victory at the Hero World Challenge where he was the runner-up in both prior tries. Now rested, the world’s top-ranked talent seeks to improve on a T13-T7 teaser in his first two at Kapalua.