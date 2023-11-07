Sleeper Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Doc Redman (+130 = Top 40) … Given that he’s about to complete his fourth season as a PGA TOUR member, it’s a little hard to believe that he’s still just 25 years of age. At 164th in the FedExCup, he’ll likely tap into positive experiences to stretch his tenure to five years. He wouldn’t have to exercise that approach for long at Port Royal where he opened with a T35 in 2019 and answered with a T4 in 2020. He hasn’t returned since but the course caters to his reliable tee-to-green precision without overwhelming him with length.