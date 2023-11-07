Sleeper Picks: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Justin Lower (+188 = Top 20) … While this presents as an aggressive send, consider that the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the only tournament in which he’s recorded multiple top 20s. He debuted as a PGA TOUR rookie with a T17 in 2021 and then chased it with a T8 a year ago. His scoring average in the eight rounds is 68. At 107th in the FedExCup, the 34-year-old is safe from the stress of keeping his card, so this is a well-earned free play to chase the next goal – victory. Fresh off a T23 at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship.
Austin Smotherman (+100 = Top 40) … Just like Nick Hardy, who appears in the Power Rankings, Smotherman also finished T23 at last week’s World Wide Technology and at Port Royal Golf Course last year where he co-led with a first-round 62. The 29-year-old is 130th in the FedExCup and is a top-20 finish from threatening to retain his card, but we’ll settle for a third consecutive top 40 for a full return on our investment.
Ryan Moore (+110 = Top 40) … Although he’s just 10-for-28 on cuts made this season, he’s 140th in the FedExCup. Seven of his paydays were top 40s, including each of his last two starts where he signed for a red number after every round. That’s enough mojo to expect a continuation of form in his debut at Port Royal where his accuracy off the tee and into greens will yield more than enough looks to score.
Doc Redman (+130 = Top 40) … Given that he’s about to complete his fourth season as a PGA TOUR member, it’s a little hard to believe that he’s still just 25 years of age. At 164th in the FedExCup, he’ll likely tap into positive experiences to stretch his tenure to five years. He wouldn’t have to exercise that approach for long at Port Royal where he opened with a T35 in 2019 and answered with a T4 in 2020. He hasn’t returned since but the course caters to his reliable tee-to-green precision without overwhelming him with length.
Fabián Gómez (+125 = Top 40) … The 45-year-old, two-time PGA TOUR winner is in the same lane that Matti Schmid occupied in this space for last week’s World Wide Technology Championship. Schmid was fresh off a runner-up finish on the DP World Tour and delivered a T38 to fulfill the top-40 prop at +120. In his last start, Gómez placed second at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. He’s also 2-for-4 at Port Royal with a solo seventh in 2019. Last year’s T17 is his only top 40 on his own ball on the PGA TOUR in over two years.
Odds were sourced on Nov. 7, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
