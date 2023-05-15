Odds Outlook: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler co-favorites heading into PGA Championship at Oak Hill

Rory McIlroy (+1200) is the only player of the top three choices who has won this event previously. Victories on Kiawah Island, by a record eight shots in 2012, plus two years later at Valhalla in Louisville, etched his name on the Wanamaker Trophy again. The victory in 2014 was his last major championship of four total in his career. After an MC at THE PLAYERS and Masters, many thought he would turn it around at his old stomping ground at Quail Hollow Club. Signing for T47 in Charlotte brought cause for more concern as the days of solo second at Bay Hill and third place at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play faded away. The 34-year-old leads the TOUR in Driving Distance and resides in the top 15 for most Strokes-Gained categories minus putting. He's 172nd with the flat stick.