Sleeper Picks: AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Palmer (+120 = Top 40) … If we’re gonna put our trust into a local who hasn’t put four rounds together in a long time, it might as well be the 46-year-old for whom navigating the winds and weather of Texas is woven into his soul. No one will be affected less by the elements this week. The fixture of the AT&T Byron Nelson tends to get more attention across the metroplex at Colonial where he is a member who never has won the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he’s also a former runner-up of this week’s tournament (2011). At TPC Craig Ranch, he’s 2-for-2 with a scoring average of 67.75, and that includes a closing 75 in 2021. He co-led last year’s edition at the midpoint after a second-round 62.