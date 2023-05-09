Sleeper Picks: AT&T Byron Nelson
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Justin Suh (+250 = Top 20) … If not for a sore shoulder that knocked him out early at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am three months ago, he could be tied for second on the PGA TOUR with 17 consecutive cuts made. Instead, he’s cashed in 16 of his last 17, including nine in a row upon arrival for his debut at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite his pedigree and self-awareness as a slow starter, it's still impressive stuff for a first-time TOUR member who is winning the tug-of-war with the learning curve. Therein also lies his reliability. His confidence soars with the putter, as it should, given his potent combo of finding fairways and hitting it close as often as he does.
Ryan Palmer (+120 = Top 40) … If we’re gonna put our trust into a local who hasn’t put four rounds together in a long time, it might as well be the 46-year-old for whom navigating the winds and weather of Texas is woven into his soul. No one will be affected less by the elements this week. The fixture of the AT&T Byron Nelson tends to get more attention across the metroplex at Colonial where he is a member who never has won the Charles Schwab Challenge, but he’s also a former runner-up of this week’s tournament (2011). At TPC Craig Ranch, he’s 2-for-2 with a scoring average of 67.75, and that includes a closing 75 in 2021. He co-led last year’s edition at the midpoint after a second-round 62.
Carson Young (+240 = Top 40) … The PGA TOUR rookie has been making noise often enough of late to deserve this expectation. Although he profiles as a talent who should rise on tracks that reward ball-striking and shot-shaping, as it did at Harbour Town where he finished T19, he’s already proven to adapt like a veteran on bigger ballparks like Grand Reserve (T3) and Vidanta (T15). TPC Craig Ranch is a hybrid on which an above-average week with the putter will pay off his propensity to pile up the scoring opportunities relative to the field.
Vincent Norrman (+125 = Top 40) … As it concerns his fellow touring professionals from Sweden, his skill set aligns more with Henrik Stenson than it does Alex Noren, which is to say that it defies how you’d usually think of talent from a country that has yielded so many wizards with the shortest clubs. Norrman’s power and precision from tee to green introduces sustainability over time, so his primary challenge is sharpening the putter. General experience at the highest level of the sport also doesn’t hurt, and he’s showing that he’s settling into a level of comfort. In his last five starts in individual competition, he’s registered three top 25s, and he finished T9 (with Matthias Schwab) in NOLA.
Brice Garnett (+250 = Top 40) … He has a PGA TOUR victory (at Corales in 2018), but he’s always presented more value in volume than a one-off. Few if any of his shorter-hitting peers wring more out of their games than the 39-year-old, but he needs a large sample size of starts to showcase it. It’s like appreciating a well-done mural at a distance than examining the details up close. Form is not irrelevant, however. Consistently strong enough throughout his bag, he’s cashed in five of his last six starts in individual competition, including a T8 at Corales and a T33 at Vidanta, and he’s 2-for-2 at TPC Craig Ranch with a T15 last year when he led the field in scrambling and ranked T3 in par-3 scoring.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.