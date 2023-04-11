Sleeper Picks: RBC Heritage

Hayden Buckley (+650 = Top 20) … It’s been four years since C.T. Pan was the last of four straight first-time winners at Harbour Town. For a course that’s rewarded veterans and yielded 10 multiple champions of the tournament itself, that burst of breakthroughs feels like a comet in the night sky. When you further consider the recent construct of the fields along the Calibogue Sound, it could be a generation or three before something like that streaks across again. Buckley has teased in connecting for his first PGA TOUR victory a couple of times, most recently at Waialae to lift the lid on his 2023. He then sputtered for a couple of months before recording a T10 at TPC San Antonio two weeks ago where he finished fifth in proximity to the hole, second in scrambling and first in one-putt percentage. His default strengths are finding fairways and greens, so he’s in the right place to star.