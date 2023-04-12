Action Report: Bettors lining up behind Spieth at RBC Heritage

It was one year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links that Jordan Spieth slipped into the tartan jacket after beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. This week he returns to defend that title, admittedly a little exhausted as he makes his ninth start in the last 11 weeks. But bettors are more drawn to his skillset (and T-4 finish last week at the Masters) than concerned about any fatigue factor, as Spieth is the top sweat for BetMGM oddsmakers heading into the opening round.