Sleeper Picks: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Because of the format of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Rob has selected one golfer from every quadrant of the bracket who isn’t in his Power Rankings. These are golfers who he endorses as strong candidates to advance from the Group Stage and at tasty values at BetMGM.
Billy Horschel (+450 = Winner of Group 2) … Time to take a ride on the upswing. The 2021 Match Play champ is the 22-seed in this year’s edition but he has the longest odds to survive and advance from his Group. That’s what happens when Jon Rahm is one of the guaranteed opponents, but when Horschel prevailed two years ago, he opened as the 32-seed. We already know him to be the kind of grinder that the format requires, and rewards, so the cozy climes of Austin Country Club grant him an open lane to put his recent work on the swing to the test sans the wonder if his game can thrive on it.
Nick Taylor (+450 = Winner of Group 4) … With question marks surrounding the other three in his Group, it’s just a coincidence that he’s the most recently potent even though he’s the 55-seed overall. A steady stream of leaderboard appearances have drawn out his narrative in 2023, and a T10 at Copperhead on Sunday lifted the 34-year-old Canadian to a career-best 67th in the Official World Golf Ranking. With a strong short game and putter, he wrings the most out of average ball-striking, and he spreads his scoring equitably across all pars.
Victor Perez (+400 = Winner of Group 9) … The 30-year-old Frenchman is back for redemption after losing in the consolation match in his debut in 2021. It was the start of an unfortunate sequence of events. He went on to miss five of his next six cuts on the PGA TOUR and fell short of being eligible for a TOUR card in 2021-22. Had he won the consolation, he’d have qualified for Special Temporary Membership after which perhaps that pressure to achieve would have been eliminated. Ten months ago, he slipped outside the top 150 of the Official World Golf Ranking but he’s the 51-seed this week and atop the Race to Dubai Ranking with a win in Abu Dhabi two months ago.
Min Woo Lee (+300 = Winner of Group 11) … The Aussie was a co-runner-up to Victor Perez in Abu Dhabi. It was Lee’s fifth top-four finish worldwide in seven starts spanning 3½ months, and it essentially cemented his spot in the Match Play. Rested since showcasing extreme confidence in his debut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He led the field in the all-around ranking en route to a T6. He’s the 41-seed this week and third in his Group, but top-seed Matt Fitzpatrick (11th overall) is scuffling.
