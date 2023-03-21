Sleeper Picks: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Billy Horschel (+450 = Winner of Group 2) … Time to take a ride on the upswing. The 2021 Match Play champ is the 22-seed in this year’s edition but he has the longest odds to survive and advance from his Group. That’s what happens when Jon Rahm is one of the guaranteed opponents, but when Horschel prevailed two years ago, he opened as the 32-seed. We already know him to be the kind of grinder that the format requires, and rewards, so the cozy climes of Austin Country Club grant him an open lane to put his recent work on the swing to the test sans the wonder if his game can thrive on it.