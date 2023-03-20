Rahm-Fowler match highlights Wednesday lineup at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

These two have some match play history, as Scheffler beat Riley to win the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur after Riley self-reported a rules violation on the match’s final hole. Much has changed since, especially for Scheffler who enters as the defending champ and new world No. 1 after his dominant performance at TPC Sawgrass. Last year Scheffler came into this event with two wins under his belt in 2022 and moved through the bracket without breaking much of a sweat. He has already won twice this year, and few would be surprised to see him lifting the trophy (again) come Sunday.