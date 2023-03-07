Sleeper Picks: THE PLAYERS Championship

Robby Shelton … The 27-year-old has been a popular middle-tier go-to basically all season, so he’s been paying off the renewed hype as the only multiple winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022. Still shy of the midpoint of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR campaign, he’s already only one or two solid performances from matching or surpassing career bests across the board. Where he wows is in capitalizing in the opportunities he generates. He’s wringing out every stroke he can on most occasions, but make no mistake, his strength is on approach, which is why he deserves a unit for a top-30 or -40 finish where available.