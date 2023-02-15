'Full Swing' recaps: Episode 4 Imposter Syndrome
Written by Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It’s finally here. “Full Swing,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries that gives viewers unprecedented access to the PGA TOUR and its players, went live Feb. 15. All eight episodes were released simultaneously, allowing viewers a variety of options about how to consume this groundbreaking series. For some, a slow drip may be the preferred method, allowing them to fully soak in the behind-the-scenes look at their favorite players. Others may call in sick and binge all eight of the approximately 45-minute episodes.
Whatever your preference, we’re here to help. First, a quick warning. These episode recaps are chock-full of spoilers. Proceed with caution. But each of these articles is intended to aid your viewing experience, either adding context to the most memorable scenes or helping you recall your favorite moments from episodes you’ve already binged. Enjoy this closer look at Episode 4 of “Full Swing.”
Episode 4: Imposter Syndrome
Main characters: Joel Dahmen, Geno Bonnalie (Dahmen’s caddie)
Supporting cast: Lona Dahmen, Max Homa
The appeal of “Full Swing” is built around intimate moments as cameras take the viewer places they can’t normally go. This episode, which focuses heavily on the relationship between Joel Dahmen and his longtime friend/caddie, Geno Bonnalie, offers a bit of comedic relief. The on-course banter between these two is hilarious, and those who have followed them on social media know they weren’t just hamming it up for the cameras.
But this episode isn’t all about comedy. It also turns emotional as Dahmen talks about losing his mother to cancer, his own cancer scare and the sacrifice that Bonnalie made to support Dahmen’s dream by carrying his bag (including Bonnalie’s application letter that still gets Dahmen choked up). Dahmen and wife Lona are also expecting their first child, adding another subtext to this episode that runs the whole gamut of emotions.
You’ll laugh. You’ll cry.
AN AVERAGE GUY
To this point, “Full Swing” has focused on major champions and golf superstars. Dahmen doesn’t fit that mold, but there’s a reason that one of the eight episodes is devoted to the owner of a single PGA TOUR title.
“He’s just your friendly neighbor, who’s really f***ing good at golf,” Bonnalie says. There may not be a TOUR winner who is more relatable to the average guy. Adds Max Homa: “Joel is the most self-deprecating, least-confident sounding person who is incredible at what he does that I’ve ever met.”
For Dahmen, who grew up in a small town along the Washington-Idaho border, just making it to the PGA TOUR was a dream come true.
“All the best players, they’re way better than I am, and I’ll never be a top-10 player in the world and I’ll never win majors,” he says. The struggle of those around him is getting Dahmen to believe that he is better than he thinks, a lesson he hopefully learns with his 10th-place finish in last year’s U.S. Open.
During a party at Dahmen’s house in Scottsdale, Homa says, “Most of my adult beverage nights with Joel end with me yelling at Joel about how good he is at golf and trying to get him to realize it.”
Matt Fitzpatrick’s win at Brookline is well-documented by “Full Swing” but Dahmen’s top-10 after advancing out of Final Qualifying is just as uplifting.
“Someone’s gotta be the 70th best golfer in the world,” Dahmen says. “Might as well be me.”
This episode does a good job delving into Dahmen’s self-image, especially the impact that his mother’s death and his cancer diagnosis have had on his perspective and his relationship with the game. Dahmen’s reluctance to take himself too seriously is borne from a recognition that life is short and his desire to enjoy it to its fullest.
That is emphatically illustrated at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, where Dahmen rips off his shirt in front of the rowdy crowd on the famous par-3 16th and helicopters it over his head.
“Then the TOUR calls,” he says, “and yells at you because you’re not allowed to take your shirt off on a golf course, which makes sense.”
Joel Dahmen reflects on WM Phoenix Open
LOSS AND LEARNING
Dahmen was a rising star in Washington, where he won two state championships and earned a scholarship to the University of Washington. Tragedy struck during his junior year of high school, however, when his mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
“She did everything for me,” Dahmen says, his voice breaking. “I never made my bed, I never did laundry. I was so spoiled by her.”
Struggling with the loss of his mother while at college, Dahmen partied his way out of a scholarship after one year. He called himself a “leaf in the wind” as he blew rudderless through life. He turned pro and got status on PGA TOUR Canada, only to be diagnosed with testicular cancer at 23 in the spring of 2011.
“I think myself having cancer probably changed my life for the better,” he says, “to not take life for granted, try your best and do all the right things. Maybe a blessing in disguise.”
He was able to play again professionally that summer but he almost quit golf after a few years. He credits his wife Lona with helping him find the motivation and happiness necessary to succeed.
THE JOEL AND GENO SHOW
Dahmen and Bonnalie are headed for a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open but the friends still find a way to enjoy themselves in the midst of the struggles.
“I’m going to miss all the West Coast cuts again,” Dahmen says, an especially painful realization for someone who grew up in the western U.S.
“I’m gonna f***ing punch you in your ribs,” Bonnalie deadpans. “You told me on Tuesday you’re gonna make a million dollars in these next four weeks.”
They’re going to miss that mark, but their relationship isn’t strained by the poor play. Their history goes back to childhood. Dahmen grew up in Clarkston, Washington, while Bonnalie, a few years older, hails from Lewiston, Idaho, right across the border (the neighboring cities are named after the explorers Lewis and Clark).
“Geno had his license, so he’d pick me up and we’d play golf after school, take me to Taco Bell,” Dahmen says. While he set off on his path in pro golf, Bonnalie took a job in recruiting. He followed Dahmen’s career, staying in touch, and put it all out on the line in 2014. Dahmen had just won the money list on PGA TOUR Canada and Bonnalie sent Dahmen a heartfelt letter via email, appealing to be his caddie. The Netflix cameras cut back and forth between Bonnalie and Dahmen reading the letter and Dahmen unexpectedly begins crying.
“That’s how much I love Geno,” he says. “His first year with me, I think he only made $87.”
“Those first two years were tight,” Bonnalie agrees.
U.S. OPEN BRILLIANCE
After debating if he should even show up, Dahmen goes to Final Qualifying for the U.S. Open. He cards an opening-round 71 and languishes in a tie for 35th. He cracks open a White Claw at lunch and it’s starting to look more like a member-guest than a qualifying round for a major championship. But Dahmen earns a spot in his third U.S. Open thanks to a 5-under 66 in the afternoon.
Kudos to the Netflix cameras for following Dahmen for the full 36 holes and giving viewers a look at one of the most unique days in golf, as TOUR players compete in shorts and fans walk alongside them on courses that lack grandstands or gallery ropes. The participants at these qualifiers range from club champions to major champions, but the importance of qualifying is evident even for Dahmen, a seasoned pro who says he has no chance of competing at Brookline.
It’s fitting that the self-deprecating Dahmen says he has no chance to win. But he quickly proves himself wrong.
He opens the U.S. Open with a 3-under 67, putting him in second place. As he walks to the podium after his round, he mocks himself and the media, murmuring, “Can Joel Dahmen win a major? Blah, blah, blah. You’re saying you can’t do this, look at you now.” Much of this storyline originated with an article in The Athletic, where Dahmen discusses openly with writer Brendan Quinn that he was debating whether to even show up for the qualifier.
A journalist quips back, “It’s only one round,” which earns a thank you from Dahmen.
“I probably need a little bit more of a killer instinct,” Dahmen says. He shoots a 68 and after two rounds is tied for the lead with two-time major winner Collin Morikawa at 5 under par. After a tough Saturday, he’s three back entering the final round. With a final-round 71 he finishes T10 and wins $407,220.
“We didn’t lose any money this week,” Dahmen says. He walks off arm in arm with Lona. A man who tries to tell anyone who will listen that he doesn’t take himself too seriously is obviously pleased with his effort.
Bonnalie offers the episode’s defining quote: “Joel’s capable of being top 30 in the world, I would say. That being said, I don’t know if Joel wants to be top 30 in the world.”
There is often a tension between contentment and striving. Dahmen is still trying to figure out where he sits in that spectrum.