Signature Scroll: This is Wyndham Clark’s U.S. Open to lose

⌛ Saturday’s final hour felt critical to Scheffler’s career Grand Slam hopes. You get the sense he needed to sneak into that final pairing to have a chance. Stevens and Kim both had opportunities, but neither could convert. So we get a delicious final pairing of Clark and Scheffler. If there were one man I wouldn't want to protect a six-shot lead against, it would be the four-time major champion and world No. 1.

🤔 Right place, right time. I was standing at the steps of the Shinnecock clubhouse as Clark crested the hill to the ninth green. He had a lengthy two-putt to save par, and down the hill I could see Scheffler lining up his eagle putt at the 16th. It felt like a critical moment. Clark had just bogeyed the eighth and looked shaky. If Scheffler could send a jolt through the property, it seemed Clark could lose a bit of control. Instead, Scheffler missed, Clark calmly made par and then extended his lead on the back nine.

🔇 The crowd lacked juice on Saturday. I was consistently shocked at the dearth of fans filling the grandstands as Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick came through. Clark commented on it after the round. It was a weird scene. Here's hoping it's jam-packed on Sunday afternoon.

🫠 Hard to describe McIlroy’s round as anything other than a massive disappointment. He was 2-under par through the front nine and looked like Clark’s biggest challenger. It all fell apart on the back nine. He shot 40 and now tees off nearly two and a half hours later. Make that two days in a row of incredibly weird back nines for the six-time major winner.

👍 Good on Theegala. His career was trending upward before a neck injury derailed his entire 2025 season. Theegala has just one top-10 finish at a major. That's the next step.

🇺🇸 Schauffele is the best modern U.S. Open player. The only issue, is he's never won one. It's not looking likely this year, either. He seems destined for his seventh top-10 finish in nine trips.