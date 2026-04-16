Signature Scroll: Viktor Hovland finding form? Scottie Scheffler solid at RBC Heritage

It’s part of the quiet and subtle improvements that Hovland has seen over the last few starts. He said at the Valspar last month that he was beginning to see his game trend. His biggest issue then was his driver, but he gained strokes there and at the Masters and was positive in the category through 18 holes in Hilton Head. His approach play has remained outstanding, and his putting has been streaky. On Thursday, it was great. He gained nearly four strokes on the greens, second in the field. Good results followed.