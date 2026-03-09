Signature Scroll: Akshay Bhatia chases down Daniel Berger at Bay Hill, Scottie Scheffler struggles

Oh, how far away that feels. Bhatia settled on a broomstick-style putter later that fall, and it’s not hyperbolic to say that changed his career trajectory. He went from 183rd in putting in 2023 to a top-35 putter each of the last two seasons. As much attention as Scottie Scheffler has received for his putting improvement, Bhatia’s progression is just as dramatic. At Bay Hill this week, he led the field in putting. It was the only thing keeping him alive for parts of Sunday, countering his shaky performance off the tee. But the rest of his game caught up, and Bhatia shot the back nine of his life, making four birdies and an eagle to push Berger to a playoff. In that stretch, Bhatia holed two 8-footers, an 11-footer and a 58-foot bomb. Then at the 16th, he hit the 6-iron of his life (his words) for a tap-in eagle. He had a chance to win it in regulation, with his birdie try just sneaking by, but par was enough to win it in the playoff.