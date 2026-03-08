Daniel Berger shows signs of old despite last-minute loss at Bay Hill

For 60-plus holes, Berger’s name at the top of the leaderboard was a testament to the hard work he’s put in to come back from not one but two serious injuries. Two major setbacks kept him away from the PGA TOUR for much of the last four seasons. A freak shot during last year’s FedExCup Playoffs saw Berger break his right ring finger, and to his surprise, what should have been four to five weeks of no golf turned out to be three months.