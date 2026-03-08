Signature Scroll: What wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard?

That will reward the best ball-strikers more than anything, the ones who have their distances dialed and can control their spin. There will be no faking it around Bay Hill, particularly with the leaderboard bunched up behind Berger. It unlocks the most dramatic part of watching golf: when the ball is in the air and you’re not sure what’s going to happen when it lands. Add in the nerves of trying to close out a TOUR event and the final round at Bay Hill is shaping up to be a treat.