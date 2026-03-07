Signature Scroll: Sahith Theegala back on track at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

But no, it was not produced by an amateur who snuck onto the tee box and attempted to take a lash. And no, it was not a mishit. It was the best thing I saw on Friday, a low, peeling fade that carried just over 250 yards but rolled out to 315 yards and set up a simple wedge from the middle of the fairway and a comfortable par on one of Bay Hill’s hardest holes. It was a reminder of the shotmaker Berger is, one that is exceptionally fun to watch when he is healthy and rolling. That’s been the story through 36 holes at Bay Hill. Berger followed up a first-round 9-under 63 with a 68, the third-best round of the day, to open up a five-shot lead at Bay Hill.