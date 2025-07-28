Five rookies who could sneak into FedExCup Playoffs at Wyndham Championship

The University of Virginia alum was long known as a Q-School specialist who had trouble translating his game to a full season – before breaking through on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour to earn his first TOUR card via the season-long race. With a career arguably defined by raising his level when playing from the fringes, it was fitting that he entered the limelight at this year’s PLAYERS Championship, finishing T6 at TPC Sawgrass after waking up Thursday morning without a tee time and entering the field as an alternate. Walker, 29, earned 250 FedExCup points for that effort – more than half of his total thus far in 2025, and the crucial reason he has even an outside chance at a Playoffs berth this week. After a steady stretch of four straight top-34 finishes in April and May, he arrives at the Wyndham on a skid of six straight missed cuts that has deflated his FedExCup position from No. 58 to No. 91. He might need some PLAYERS-type form to qualify for the Playoffs this week – but he knows it’s in there.