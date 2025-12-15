Cadillac named sponsor of the Cadillac Championship, the PGA TOUR’s new Signature Event

The return to Trump National Doral will mark the 56th playing of a PGA TOUR event at the Blue Monster, having previously hosted the TOUR consecutively from 1962 to 2016. The course is one of nine current venues to appear on the TOUR schedule for more than half a century, joining Waialae Country Club, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Riviera Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club, Harbour Town Golf Links, Colonial Country Club and Muirfield Village Golf Club. Fourteen World Golf Hall of Famers have won 24 titles on the Blue Monster, including 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, who has four victories (2005, 2006, 2007, 2013) at the renowned venue.