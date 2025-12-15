Cadillac named sponsor of the Cadillac Championship, the PGA TOUR’s new Signature Event
2 Min Read
The Cadillac Championship will be held at Trump National Doral. (Trump National Doral Miami)
Written by Staff
MIAMI, DETROIT and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – On Monday, the PGA TOUR welcomed Cadillac as title sponsor of the Cadillac Championship, the new Signature Event at Trump National Doral, in a multi-year agreement.
The Cadillac Championship, set for April 27-May 3, 2026, on the famed Blue Monster, will be broadcast on CBS, Paramount+, Golf Channel and three PGA TOUR Studios properties: PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM and the TOUR’s World Feed.
“We are pleased to welcome back Cadillac, a world-class brand whose partnership with the PGA TOUR is synonymous with Trump National Doral, a legacy venue on our schedule,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “We appreciate the support of Cadillac as we bring a new era of the PGA TOUR to our fans in Miami.”
Cadillac has a longstanding history with professional golf and the PGA TOUR, including at Doral. In 2010, the company signed on as umbrella sponsor of the World Golf Championships series and later became title sponsor of the WGC-Cadillac Championship, an elite invitational event contested at Trump National Doral from 2011-2016.
“The Cadillac Championship builds on our legacy with the PGA TOUR while connecting with luxury customers through culturally significant events,” said John Roth, global vice president, Cadillac. “From our presence at Monterey Car Week to Cadillac Racing’s relentless pursuit of victory, we create iconic experiences that celebrate performance, craftsmanship and innovation, elevating the sport, its athletes and our brand.”
The return to Trump National Doral will mark the 56th playing of a PGA TOUR event at the Blue Monster, having previously hosted the TOUR consecutively from 1962 to 2016. The course is one of nine current venues to appear on the TOUR schedule for more than half a century, joining Waialae Country Club, Torrey Pines Golf Course, Pebble Beach Golf Links, The Riviera Country Club, Augusta National Golf Club, Harbour Town Golf Links, Colonial Country Club and Muirfield Village Golf Club. Fourteen World Golf Hall of Famers have won 24 titles on the Blue Monster, including 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, who has four victories (2005, 2006, 2007, 2013) at the renowned venue.
“For more than half a century, Trump National Doral has been lucky enough to host the PGA TOUR, and the WGC-Cadillac Championship has been a big part of that story," said Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization. "We are excited to welcome Cadillac back – an iconic brand and a longtime friend – for the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, one of the most celebrated golf destinations anywhere in the world.”
The Cadillac Championship, the only new event on the 2026 Regular Season schedule, will not carry the tournament history of previous PGA TOUR events contested at Doral.