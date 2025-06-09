Rookie Report: Meet U.S. Open rookie Kevin Velo, once-overlooked prospect now living his American dream

Velo doesn’t shy away from the oft-turbulent emotions of professional golf, so it’s understandable he felt a slight chill after qualifying for his first U.S. Open – and he intends to relish the challenge. It’s a triumphant touchpoint in a years-long odyssey for Velo, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area as a baseball pitcher and a soccer goalie and envisioned playing soccer in college. Golf was simply a pleasant pastime at first: He was introduced to the game by his aunt and uncle in his early teenage years; his aunt Eileen would take him to the driving range at The Bridges Golf Club in San Ramon, California, while his mom was at work. (Velo’s mom Maureen, was a longtime Spanish teacher, and his dad Jose, a Spanish immigrant, worked his way up to third in command at the San Francisco Fire Department before retiring in 2022).