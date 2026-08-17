Nine things to know: Bellerive Country Club, host of 2026 BMW Championship

Woods’ round was good enough to sit in the clubhouse at 14-under 266, but Koepka made history with a 66 on Sunday to finish two better at 16-under 264. It was Woods’ closest call at a major championship in a decade and inspired new hope of chasing a 15th major title. He didn’t know it at that time, but Woods used his finish at Bellerive as momentum to win the TOUR Championship a few weeks later. Then, in his next major start, he broke through and won his fifth Masters.