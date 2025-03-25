Sleeper Picks: Texas Children's Houston Open

Jeremy Paul (+500) … For last week’s Valspar Championship, I had earmarked Sam Ryder for a Top 40 for Sleepers, but FanDuel didn’t have a market and Ryder seemingly was a reach for a Top 20. Lo and behold, he delivered a T16 punctuated by a nothing-but-net ace on the par-3 17th hole in the third round. (Shout out to my colleague, Chris Breece, for connecting with Ryder at +150 for a Top 40 at DraftKings in his weekly Bank Builder, so the bet was covered in our Golfbet content.) I also had Paul on the shortlist for the same bet, so he also was omitted in the absence of a market. That said, the German gave investors in for a Top 20 a wild ride that resulted in a T22, 17 places lower than where he started the final round. Still, with that and a T16 in his previous start at the Puerto Rico Open, he remains in the crosshairs. The rookie is inside the top 30 on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and greens in regulation, exactly the skill set required to get over on Memorial Park.