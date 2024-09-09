Odds Outlook: U.S. Presidents Cup duo takes favorite status into Procore Championship

Maverick McNealy (+2000) will look to continue the streak of native California winners at Silverado. Agonizingly close to picking up his first TOUR win here in the fall of 2021, the Stanford graduate fell one shot short of forcing a playoff with Homa. Yet to win on TOUR, he will be more than familiar with the Bent/Poa grasses around the greens, and the climate in this part of the world. Closing with 64 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for T12 saw him just miss out on advancing to the BMW Championship at No. 53. Besides winning for the first time, he knows staying inside Nos. 51-60 will get him into his home event at Pebble Beach and The Genesis Invitational at Riviera.