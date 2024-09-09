Odds Outlook: U.S. Presidents Cup duo takes favorite status into Procore Championship
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Welcome to the second edition of the FedExCup Fall. Eight tournaments contested from September into November will produce opportunities for players to secure playing privileges and opportunities for the upcoming 2025 PGA TOUR campaign.
The first event, the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, California, is a field of 144 players led by defending champion Sahith Theegala (+1100).
Last year, the Californian registered his first win on TOUR, posting 21-under. He matched the tournament scoring record and posted his third T14 or better result from four visits. Finishing third in the FedExCup after signing for 21-under at East Lake two weeks ago, the first-time Presidents Cup team member will be tuning up for the matches in Montreal while defending a title for the first time.
The first eight months of 2024 were very kind to Wyndham Clark (+1100). Winning the Pebble Beach Signature Event, he added runner-up finishes to Scottie Scheffler (not entered this week), at Bay Hill and THE PLAYERS Championship before cooling off in late spring. Once the calendar turned to summer, the Denver native warmed up again and rattled off six T14 or better paydays in his last seven events of the 2024 FedExCup Season, including four top-10s. Making his sixth visit to wine country, he is still looking for his first top-25 payday as he too prepares for the Presidents Cup.
Corey Conners (+1400) and his sublime tee-to-green game forced him into Team Captain Mike Weir’s International Team for the Presidents Cup. One of three Canadians selected by countryman Team Captain Weir, the 32-year-old made the cut in all four major championships, highlighted by T9 at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, and shared ninth at the Paris Olympic Games. Sitting 15th in Total Driving and third in SG: Approach the Green, his recipe for success should translate into plenty of chances for birdies or better this week.
Californian Max Homa (+1800) has shown off his mastery of Johnny Miller’s North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa. The two-time winner almost made it three straight last September but had to settle for a share of seventh place, his third consecutive result inside the top 10 and fourth in eight career starts.
The Presidents Cup captain’s pick owns 28 rounds at par or better from 32 loops on the 7,123 yards (par 72) and will look to repay Jim Furyk for his faith in selecting him for the team headed to Montreal in two weeks. Homa’s last top-10 result of the season was at Quail Hollow Club (T8) in May, another course where he has lifted the trophy in his career.
Maverick McNealy (+2000) will look to continue the streak of native California winners at Silverado. Agonizingly close to picking up his first TOUR win here in the fall of 2021, the Stanford graduate fell one shot short of forcing a playoff with Homa. Yet to win on TOUR, he will be more than familiar with the Bent/Poa grasses around the greens, and the climate in this part of the world. Closing with 64 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for T12 saw him just miss out on advancing to the BMW Championship at No. 53. Besides winning for the first time, he knows staying inside Nos. 51-60 will get him into his home event at Pebble Beach and The Genesis Invitational at Riviera.
Making the cut at the U.S. Open plus adding three top-10 finishes from five TOUR events, 20-year-old amateur Luke Clanton (+2000) continues his busy summer. The Florida State Seminole, currently ranked as the top amateur in the world, ran solo fifth at the Wyndham Championship in the final regular season TOUR event before the FedExCup Playoffs. His reward was jetting off to Hazeltine to play the 2024 U.S. Amateur, where he was knocked out in the Round of 32. Cashing T2 at the John Deere Classic, his best finish of the season, his total of 24-under showed he has no fear of having to go low.
As one of the best drivers of the golf ball on TOUR, Min Woo Lee (+2500) will look to overpower Silverado’s North Course on his debut. The Australian’s power sees him gain strokes off the tee bettered by only three others in 2024. Freshly named to the Presidents Cup team as a captain’s pick, the 26-year-old from Perth posted a pair of T2 results last season but has not won on TOUR, yet. The Australian summer should bring good vibes as he won the SJM Macao Open in October 2023 and the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in November 2023.
Cashing three times in the top 10 and 16 of 22 events overall, Keith Mitchell (+2800) is looking for his second TOUR victory in his first visit to Wine Country. Falling short of the FedExCup Playoffs, the 32-year-old makes his first visit to Silverado since the 2017 tournament and will look to add FedExCup Fall points to his total that currently has him at No. 76. Ranking in the top six in SG: Off the Tee and SG: Approach, his SG: Putting rank of 145 is the wild card that makes or breaks his weeks.
Here's a look at other notable odds via BetMGM:
Note: Past champions from 2020 Stewart Cink (+17500), 2019 Cameron Champ (+9000), and Kevin Tway (+22500) are also competing this week. Only Theegala and Clark played in The TOUR Championship at East Lake two weeks ago.
- +3300: Brendon Todd
- +3500: Harris English, Tom Hoge
- +4000: Eric Cole, J.J. Spaun
- +4500: Beau Hossler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers
- +5000: Adam Svensson, Chan Kim, Doug Ghim, Jhonattan Vegas, Mac Meissner
- +5500: Matt Kuchar
- +6600: Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam, Jacob Bridgeman, Matti Schmid, Michael Thorbjornsen, Nick Taylor, Rico Hoey
- +8000: Daniel Berger, John Keefer, K.H. Lee, Neal Shipley
- +9000: Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman, Hayden Springer, Justin Lower, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim
How the Procore Championship works:
- A field of 144 players
- The OWGR is represented by 24 of the top 100 players including No. 6 Wyndham Clark, defending champion No. 12 Sahith Theegala, and two-time winner No. 22 Max Homa
- After 36 holes, the field will be cut to the top 50 and ties
- The purse of $6 million will see the winner take home $1.080 million plus 500 FedExCup points
