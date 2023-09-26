Power Rankings: See how every player in the Ryder Cup stacks up
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
History, tradition, culture, legend.
Those pillars constructed over time barely scratch the surface in describing Rome, but they also apply to the Ryder Cup that will be played nearby. To be certain, neither was built in a day.
The 44th edition of the biennial competition begins on Friday and Marco Simone Golf & Country Club is ready and waiting. No, battles among gladiators in the Colosseum nine miles to the southwest weren’t active the last time the United States prevailed in Europe, but it only feels that way. Perhaps you’ve heard that the defending champions are seeking their first victory on the road in 30 years.
A preview of the backdrop and what’s on the stage can be found below full-field rankings of both teams.
NOTE: In a match-play team competition consisting of five sessions over three days, only one of which is Singles on Sunday, and with matchups and momentum determined in real-time, the ranking of the players below reflects the projected impact on the event.
Even though it’s technically and officially an exhibition, the Ryder Cup still slides under the microscope for overanalysis every two years. Because why not? It’s fun and it’s funky in what very often is an individual sport at the professional level.
The thing is, like all rosters in team sports, they change. Talent evolves, leadership adapts and fans follow. No matter how much promotional muscle is thrown behind an ugly American record in Europe, memories often are a fact over friction. It’s not like anyone born in, say, the 21st century has a genuine emotional attachment no matter which flag they fly. And 30 years is more than a lifetime ago for many of the 24 competitors at Marco Simone.
Americans don’t feel as much of the burden of ending that sort of drought as much as Europeans aren’t entirely sure what it should feel like to possess that sort of control. If anything, the hosts would prefer that their guests focus on the absence of recent success as visitors than the fact that the trophy has been in the U.S. since the Yanks throttled the Euros, 19-9, at Whistling Straits in 2021. It’s a pick’em for material on the bulletin board.
An outcome that extends the incumbent narrative is convenient. One that defies it is, well, merely the result of this week’s three-day exhibition. At least that can be a healthy mindset to adhere to focusing on the next shot, as challenging as that will be. No doubt that the pressures and exhilarations of playing for one’s country or continent will bubble up in varying degrees, and the effects of decisions made will be rued, second-guessed, commemorated and celebrated, but it’s why we can’t get enough of it.
It’s tough to experience an inaugural anything in a country with centuries of stories, but this is the first edition of the Ryder Cup in Italy. It’s just the third time in the 96 years of the event that it’s been held in Continental Europe.
Marco Simone has had a footprint in the town of Guidonia since 1989, but the current setup is a result of a redesign that was completed 30 months ago. In the interim, a trio of Italian Opens have been played in which seven Ryder Cuppers among the Europeans have competed at least once. The only tastes of the test for the Americans have consisted of scouting trips and practice. Marco Simone boasts serious elevation change during its walk, so it will not be surprising if there is an equitable rationing of playing time among all participants regardless of experience. Insert the influence of momentum here.
The par 71 tips to just 7,181 yards. It’s set up to require accuracy off the tee, while fescue rough helps frame visuals. Approaches from paspalum fairways are hopeful to find bentgrass greens for which speeds are to be determined. However, with light winds and otherwise outstanding weather forecast throughout, expect the putting surfaces to present their best selves.
