Power Rankings: See how every player in the Ryder Cup stacks up

Marco Simone has had a footprint in the town of Guidonia since 1989, but the current setup is a result of a redesign that was completed 30 months ago. In the interim, a trio of Italian Opens have been played in which seven Ryder Cuppers among the Europeans have competed at least once. The only tastes of the test for the Americans have consisted of scouting trips and practice. Marco Simone boasts serious elevation change during its walk, so it will not be surprising if there is an equitable rationing of playing time among all participants regardless of experience. Insert the influence of momentum here.