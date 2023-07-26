Marcus Byrd wins fourth APGA Tour event of season with strong performance at Valhalla

Byrd’s whirlwind 2023 season started with a win on national TV at the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines in January. He then played the PGA TOUR’s Genesis Invitational and Honda Classic in February before winning APGA Florida in March. The PGA TOUR’S Wells Fargo Championship exemption came next in early May, followed by his win at APGA at TPC Deere Run later in the month. He returned to PGA TOUR competition at TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic in early July and now adds the APGA Tour Valhalla victory to his resume along with the first place prize of $7,500 from the $25,000 purse.