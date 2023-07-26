Marcus Byrd wins fourth APGA Tour event of season with strong performance at Valhalla
Staff @PGATOUR
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Marcus Byrd captured his APGA Tour-record fourth tournament title in a single season Tuesday, firing a 4-under-par 67 to win APGA at Valhalla Golf Club and continue a year to remember.
His two-day performance of 67-67-134 was good for a three-stroke victory over Ryan Ellerbrock, who is in his first year on the APGA Tour. Quinn Riley of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Rovonta Young of Huntsville, Alabama finished another stroke back in a tie for third place at 138.
The 26 year-old from Temple Hill, Maryland (suburban Washington D.C.) took control on the front nine with consecutive birdies on holes four through seven. He then birdied three of the first four holes on the back to give himself some breathing room. A double bogey on No. 17 reduced his margin to two strokes but he eagled No. 18 to punctuate the win and extend his lead in the Lexus Cup Point Standings.
“First time I looked at the leaderboard was after that double bogey on 17,” said Byrd, whose high-quality play earned him four PGA TOUR starts via exemption earlier this year. “I knew I had to hit a good drive on 18 and I did.” His second shot on the 529-yard, par-5 18th was a 4-iron from 226 yards and Byrd hit the green, leaving a 35-foot putt for eagle. “I was relaxed. It felt good when I stood over it and it was good to see it go in.”
Byrd’s whirlwind 2023 season started with a win on national TV at the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines in January. He then played the PGA TOUR’s Genesis Invitational and Honda Classic in February before winning APGA Florida in March. The PGA TOUR’S Wells Fargo Championship exemption came next in early May, followed by his win at APGA at TPC Deere Run later in the month. He returned to PGA TOUR competition at TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic in early July and now adds the APGA Tour Valhalla victory to his resume along with the first place prize of $7,500 from the $25,000 purse.
“The last six months have been incredible, but it’s been nonstop. I feel like I’ve gotten these opportunities and haven’t performed the way I wanted,” Byrd stated in reference to the four missed cuts on the PGA TOUR. “I took some time off after the John Deere Classic and it’s really helped with this win today. My goals now are Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in the fall and to win the APGA Tour Lexus Cup Point Standings.”
His fourth APGA Tour victory in a single season exceeds the mark of former APGA Tour stars Willie Mack III and Tim O’Neal, each of whom had three-win seasons as the tour was growing in recent years. Mack is now a fulltime player on the Korn Ferry Tour and O’Neal has full status on PGA TOUR Champions. Both secured their slots with top-five performances at the respective Q-Schools this past fall.
Byrd will continue to pursue his APGA Tour Player of the Year goal when competition continues with the APGA Two-Man Classic at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans July 30-August 1. The APGA Ascension Classic in St. Louis follows on August 8-10 at Glen Echo Country Club. The regular season then culminates with the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship at TPC Sugarloaf in suburban Atlanta August 13-15.