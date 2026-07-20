Notah Begay III honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company

“This is an incredible honor and one I accept with great humility,” said Begay. “Payne Stewart represented the very best of our game, not only in how he competed, but in how he lived his life and gave back to others. To be associated with his legacy is truly special. Golf has given me a platform to serve, and I’ve always believed it’s our responsibility to use that platform to uplift others, especially the next generation. This recognition allows me to make a meaningful impact in the communities I’ve had the privilege to represent.”