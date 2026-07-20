Notah Begay III honored with PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
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Notah Begay III surprised with Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company
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PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Four-time PGA TOUR winner and founder of NB3 Foundation – a national, award-winning Native-led nonprofit – Notah Begay III has been named the recipient of this year's Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company, honoring his character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving.
Begay, 53, will be honored Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony in conjunction with the 2026 TOUR Championship. Golf Channel will televise the ceremony as part of a “Golf Central” special from 7-8 p.m. ET at the Southern Exchange in downtown Atlanta.
“Notah Begay III has always used his platform to make a meaningful and lasting impact, particularly within his Native American communities, and that ongoing work no doubt reflects the values of character, compassion and leadership that define the Payne Stewart Award,” said PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp. “The PGA TOUR is proud to recognize Notah as the 2026 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company as we continue to honor Payne’s incredible legacy and help support the Native American youth and Tribal communities that Notah champions.”
The Payne Stewart Award is presented annually by the PGA TOUR to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s steadfast values of character, charity and sportsmanship. Stewart, an 11-time winner on the PGA TOUR and a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, died tragically 27 years ago during the week of the 1999 TOUR Championship. Southern Company, the Official Energy Company of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, was the TOUR Championship presenting sponsor the year of Stewart’s passing. A year later, the PGA TOUR created the Payne Stewart Award in his honor, and Southern Company has supported the annual presentation since its inception.
The only full-blooded Native American to play on the PGA TOUR, Begay earned four TOUR victories, winning twice in both 1999 and 2000. Prior to playing on TOUR, Begay enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Stanford University, where he was an All-America First Team selection and helped the Cardinal win the 1994 NCAA Championship.
Following his playing career, Begay transitioned into broadcasting and has since become one of the most respected voices in the game. Begay made his debut for Golf Channel in 2010 and joined NBC Sports in 2013 as an on-course reporter for live tournament coverage of the PGA TOUR. Currently, Begay serves as an analyst for Golf Channel.
Beyond competition and broadcasting, Begay has remained deeply connected to the Native American community, using his platform to mentor Native American youth and expand access to golf within their communities. A National Native American Hall of Fame inductee, Begay's continued impact reflects a career defined not only by performance but by purpose.
“This is an incredible honor and one I accept with great humility,” said Begay. “Payne Stewart represented the very best of our game, not only in how he competed, but in how he lived his life and gave back to others. To be associated with his legacy is truly special. Golf has given me a platform to serve, and I’ve always believed it’s our responsibility to use that platform to uplift others, especially the next generation. This recognition allows me to make a meaningful impact in the communities I’ve had the privilege to represent.”
Begay's charitable commitment
In addition to a sculpture by Bob Pack presented to the recipient, the Payne Stewart Award includes a $500,000 grant made possible by Southern Company. The grant supports several initiatives in Stewart’s name and is distributed as follows: $200,000 to the Stewart Family Foundation and $300,000 to charities designated by the recipient.
Begay has chosen to direct $200,000 of his funds to the NB3 Foundation, which he founded in 2005 to address health and wellness challenges facing Native American youth and their communities. The remaining $100,000 will be donated to the Albuquerque Community Foundation, which aids in promoting educational, healthcare and economic opportunities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and its surrounding communities.
Through its programs, the NB3 Foundation has reached more than 80,000 Native American youth and their families across the United States, supporting initiatives focused on physical activity, nutrition, youth development and cultural connection.
Beyond his foundation, Begay has expanded his impact through NB3 Consulting, working with Tribal communities to develop golf courses and recreational facilities, as well as the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, which provides opportunities for young players from all backgrounds to compete at a national level. The championship has become a key pipeline in the PGA TOUR’s Pathway to Progression player development program, helping identify and develop talented juniors from underserved communities.
“Notah Begay III has built a remarkable legacy of serving others that extends far beyond the game of golf,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. “Through the NB3 Foundation and his ongoing advocacy for Native American youth, he has helped thousands of young people pursue healthier lives and brighter futures. We are proud to join the PGA TOUR in recognizing Notah Begay III for the meaningful difference he continues to make in the lives of others.”
Begay is the 29threcipient of the Payne Stewart Award, joining a distinguished group of honorees. The inaugural recipients were Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer (2000). Previous recipients are Paul Azinger (2025), Brandt Snedeker (2024) Gary Koch (2023), Billy Andrade (2022), Justin Rose (2021), Zach Johnson (2020), Hale Irwin (2019), Bernhard Langer (2018), Stewart Cink (2017), Jim Furyk (2016), Ernie Els (2015), Sir Nick Faldo (2014), Peter Jacobsen (2013), Steve Stricker (2012), David Toms (2011), Tom Lehman (2010), Kenny Perry (2009), Davis Love III (2008), Hal Sutton (2007), Gary Player (2006), Brad Faxon (2005), Jay Haas (2004), Tom Watson (2003), Nick Price (2002) and Ben Crenshaw (2001).