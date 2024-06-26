Meet the PGA TOUR's custom ball marker maestro

Before the pandemic, Millman, a financial planner and golf nut, would spend up to five days a week at his nearby home course. Millman’s haunt happens to be a little public track at Bethpage State Park, specifically the Black course. Once the pandemic took over, tee times at Bethpage were cut in half, disrupting his typical weekly golf routine. Millman decided it would be proper to fill his empty course hours with a golf curiosity he had always held.