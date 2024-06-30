PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Points and payouts: Cam Davis wins $1.6M, 500 FedExCup points at Rocket Mortgage Classic

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Some closes are harder than others, but fittingly, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is built for it.

    Cam Davis emerged as the champion in the tournament's sixth edition on Sunday. He prevailed by one stroke over four runners-up.

    The 29-year-old from Australia carded a 2-under 70 in the final round to post 18-under 270 out of the penultimate pairing at Detroit Golf Club while both 54-hole leaders, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, managed only even-par 72s to settle for joint second. Bhatia’s loss of the bidding war was particularly crushing as he three-putted for bogey at the par-4 18th hole.

    Davis’ second career PGA TOUR title comes at the same place as his first (2021), and he’s the first golfer to win the tournament multiple times. He was +6600 at BetMGM pre-tournament to win this time around. With this one, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption on the PGA TOUR will extend through 2026 in the winner's category.

    Bhatia was third-shortest to win in Detroit at +2000. He was after his second victory this season (Valero Texas Open) and third in the last 12 months. Rai was tied for fifth-shortest at +2800. The Brit’s consolation is that the T2 is his best finish in 85 TOUR appearances.

    Another two PGA TOUR non-winners, Min Woo Lee and Davis Thompson, filled out the other half of the closest calls. Lee equaled Bhatia at +2000, while Thompson was +3300.

    Fresh off his playoff loss at the Travelers Championship, Tom Kim was the shortest to take the title at the Rocket Mortgage at +1200, but he missed the cut on the number with respective rounds of 73 and 68. Cameron Young (+1400) was second-shortest and finished in a four-way share of sixth place, two strokes off Davis’ pace. Young came home on Sunday in birdie-free, 2-over 38 with bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes.

    In his title defense, Rickie Fowler (+4000) placed T31.

    The fivesome of young talents that contributed sparkle to the field of 156 in Motown was led by Luke Clanton’s T10. The Florida State University amateur was +8000 to win. In his first TOUR start as a pro, Neal Shipley (+17500) was another three shots back at T20, while University of Virginia’s Ben James (+25000) checked up at T44.

    The newest TOUR member, Michael Thorbjornsen (+6600), and Jackon Koivun (+12500) of Auburn both missed the cut.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Cam Davis (+6600)270/ -18500.000$1,656,000.00
    T2Akshay Bhatia (+2000)271/ -17183.750$616,400.00
    T2Min Woo Lee (+2000)271/ -17183.750$616,400.00
    T2Aaron Rai (+2800)271/ -17183.750$616,400.00
    T2Davis Thompson (+3300)271/ -17183.750$616,400.00
    T6Eric Cole (+9000)273/ -1588.750$300,150.00
    T6Rico Hoey (+30000)273/ -1588.750$300,150.00
    T6Erik van Rooyen (+6600)273/ -1588.750$300,150.00
    T6Cameron Young (+1400)273/ -1588.750$300,150.00
    T10Nick Dunlap (+6600)274/ -1462.143$206,233.33
    T10Taylor Moore (+5500)274/ -1462.143$206,233.33
    T10J.J. Spaun (+12500)274/ -1462.143$206,233.33
    T10Hayden Springer (+35000)274/ -1462.143$206,233.33
    T10Sam Stevens (+6600)274/ -1462.143$206,233.33
    T10Dylan Wu (+15000)274/ -1462.143$206,233.33
    T10Luke Clanton - a (+8000)274/ -14n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T17Troy Merritt (+12500)276/ -1249.000$149,500.00
    T17Ben Silverman (+15000)276/ -1249.000$149,500.00
    T17David Skinns (+15000)276/ -1249.000$149,500.00
    T20Patton Kizzire (+20000)277/ -1141.000$113,068.00
    T20Ben Kohles (+20000)277/ -1141.000$113,068.00
    T20Andrew Novak (+9000)277/ -1141.000$113,068.00
    T20Neal Shipley (+17500)277/ -11n/a (non-member)$113,068.00
    T20Carl Yuan (+25000)277/ -1141.000$113,068.00
    T25Joel Dahmen (+10000)278/ -1031.750$74,980.00
    T25Patrick Fishburn (+20000)278/ -1031.750$74,980.00
    T25Matt Kuchar (+15000)278/ -1031.750$74,980.00
    T25Nate Lashley (+10000)278/ -1031.750$74,980.00
    T25Justin Lower (+10000)278/ -1031.750$74,980.00
    T25Jhonattan Vegas (+10000)278/ -1031.750$74,980.00
    T31Jacob Bridgeman (+12500)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Rickie Fowler (+4000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Max Greyserman (+15000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Ben Griffin (+5000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Harry Hall (+20000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Beau Hossler (+6600)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Jake Knapp (+10000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Nicholas Lindheim (+40000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Ryan McCormick (+40000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Patrick Rodgers (+6600)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Roger Sloan (+50000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T31Kevin Yu (+8000)279/ -919.231$48,583.08
    T44Hayden Buckley (+30000)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Blaine Hale, Jr. (+75000)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Chris Kirk (+5000)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Maverick McNealy (+2800)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Taylor Montgomery (+10000)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Ryan Moore (+25000)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Brandon Wu (+25000)280/ -89.813$29,164.00
    T44Ben James - a (+25000)280/ -8n/a (non-member)n/a (amateur)
    T52Bud Cauley (+15000)281/ -76.560$22,650.40
    T52Nick Hardy (+15000)281/ -76.560$22,650.40
    T52Mark Hubbard (+6600)281/ -76.560$22,650.40
    T52Michael Kim (+9000)281/ -76.560$22,650.40
    T52Matti Schmid (+12500)281/ -76.560$22,650.40
    T57Joe Highsmith (+30000)282/ -65.100$21,160.00
    T57Davis Riley (+8000)282/ -65.100$21,160.00
    T57Robby Shelton (+20000)282/ -65.100$21,160.00
    T57Kevin Streelman (+25000)282/ -65.100$21,160.00
    T57Callum Tarren (+40000)282/ -65.100$21,160.00
    T57Vince Whaley (+12500)282/ -65.100$21,160.00
    T63Pierceson Coody (+15000)283/ -54.200$20,332.00
    T63Nico Echavarria (+30000)283/ -54.200$20,332.00
    T63Zach Johnson (+25000)283/ -54.200$20,332.00
    66Nicolai Højgaard (+5000)284/ -43.800$19,964.00
    T67Wesley Bryan (+50000)285/ -33.220$19,412.00
    T67Ryan Fox (+5000)285/ -33.220$19,412.00
    T67Chris Gotterup (+10000)285/ -33.220$19,412.00
    T67Luke List (+10000)285/ -33.220$19,412.00
    T67Chandler Phillips (+10000)285/ -33.220$19,412.00
    T72Aaron Baddeley (+30000)286/ -22.750$18,768.00
    T72Taylor Pendrith (+2800)286/ -22.750$18,768.00
    74Peter Malnati (+17500)287/ -12.600$18,492.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

