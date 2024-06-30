Points and payouts: Cam Davis wins $1.6M, 500 FedExCup points at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Some closes are harder than others, but fittingly, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is built for it.
Cam Davis emerged as the champion in the tournament's sixth edition on Sunday. He prevailed by one stroke over four runners-up.
The 29-year-old from Australia carded a 2-under 70 in the final round to post 18-under 270 out of the penultimate pairing at Detroit Golf Club while both 54-hole leaders, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai, managed only even-par 72s to settle for joint second. Bhatia’s loss of the bidding war was particularly crushing as he three-putted for bogey at the par-4 18th hole.
Davis’ second career PGA TOUR title comes at the same place as his first (2021), and he’s the first golfer to win the tournament multiple times. He was +6600 at BetMGM pre-tournament to win this time around. With this one, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption on the PGA TOUR will extend through 2026 in the winner's category.
Bhatia was third-shortest to win in Detroit at +2000. He was after his second victory this season (Valero Texas Open) and third in the last 12 months. Rai was tied for fifth-shortest at +2800. The Brit’s consolation is that the T2 is his best finish in 85 TOUR appearances.
Another two PGA TOUR non-winners, Min Woo Lee and Davis Thompson, filled out the other half of the closest calls. Lee equaled Bhatia at +2000, while Thompson was +3300.
Fresh off his playoff loss at the Travelers Championship, Tom Kim was the shortest to take the title at the Rocket Mortgage at +1200, but he missed the cut on the number with respective rounds of 73 and 68. Cameron Young (+1400) was second-shortest and finished in a four-way share of sixth place, two strokes off Davis’ pace. Young came home on Sunday in birdie-free, 2-over 38 with bogeys at the 16th and 18th holes.
In his title defense, Rickie Fowler (+4000) placed T31.
The fivesome of young talents that contributed sparkle to the field of 156 in Motown was led by Luke Clanton’s T10. The Florida State University amateur was +8000 to win. In his first TOUR start as a pro, Neal Shipley (+17500) was another three shots back at T20, while University of Virginia’s Ben James (+25000) checked up at T44.
The newest TOUR member, Michael Thorbjornsen (+6600), and Jackon Koivun (+12500) of Auburn both missed the cut.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Cam Davis (+6600)
|270/ -18
|500.000
|$1,656,000.00
|T2
|Akshay Bhatia (+2000)
|271/ -17
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T2
|Min Woo Lee (+2000)
|271/ -17
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T2
|Aaron Rai (+2800)
|271/ -17
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T2
|Davis Thompson (+3300)
|271/ -17
|183.750
|$616,400.00
|T6
|Eric Cole (+9000)
|273/ -15
|88.750
|$300,150.00
|T6
|Rico Hoey (+30000)
|273/ -15
|88.750
|$300,150.00
|T6
|Erik van Rooyen (+6600)
|273/ -15
|88.750
|$300,150.00
|T6
|Cameron Young (+1400)
|273/ -15
|88.750
|$300,150.00
|T10
|Nick Dunlap (+6600)
|274/ -14
|62.143
|$206,233.33
|T10
|Taylor Moore (+5500)
|274/ -14
|62.143
|$206,233.33
|T10
|J.J. Spaun (+12500)
|274/ -14
|62.143
|$206,233.33
|T10
|Hayden Springer (+35000)
|274/ -14
|62.143
|$206,233.33
|T10
|Sam Stevens (+6600)
|274/ -14
|62.143
|$206,233.33
|T10
|Dylan Wu (+15000)
|274/ -14
|62.143
|$206,233.33
|T10
|Luke Clanton - a (+8000)
|274/ -14
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T17
|Troy Merritt (+12500)
|276/ -12
|49.000
|$149,500.00
|T17
|Ben Silverman (+15000)
|276/ -12
|49.000
|$149,500.00
|T17
|David Skinns (+15000)
|276/ -12
|49.000
|$149,500.00
|T20
|Patton Kizzire (+20000)
|277/ -11
|41.000
|$113,068.00
|T20
|Ben Kohles (+20000)
|277/ -11
|41.000
|$113,068.00
|T20
|Andrew Novak (+9000)
|277/ -11
|41.000
|$113,068.00
|T20
|Neal Shipley (+17500)
|277/ -11
|n/a (non-member)
|$113,068.00
|T20
|Carl Yuan (+25000)
|277/ -11
|41.000
|$113,068.00
|T25
|Joel Dahmen (+10000)
|278/ -10
|31.750
|$74,980.00
|T25
|Patrick Fishburn (+20000)
|278/ -10
|31.750
|$74,980.00
|T25
|Matt Kuchar (+15000)
|278/ -10
|31.750
|$74,980.00
|T25
|Nate Lashley (+10000)
|278/ -10
|31.750
|$74,980.00
|T25
|Justin Lower (+10000)
|278/ -10
|31.750
|$74,980.00
|T25
|Jhonattan Vegas (+10000)
|278/ -10
|31.750
|$74,980.00
|T31
|Jacob Bridgeman (+12500)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Rickie Fowler (+4000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Max Greyserman (+15000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Ben Griffin (+5000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Harry Hall (+20000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Ryo Hisatsune (+8000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Beau Hossler (+6600)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Jake Knapp (+10000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Nicholas Lindheim (+40000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Ryan McCormick (+40000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Patrick Rodgers (+6600)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Roger Sloan (+50000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T31
|Kevin Yu (+8000)
|279/ -9
|19.231
|$48,583.08
|T44
|Hayden Buckley (+30000)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Blaine Hale, Jr. (+75000)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Chris Kirk (+5000)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Maverick McNealy (+2800)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Taylor Montgomery (+10000)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Ryan Moore (+25000)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Brandon Wu (+25000)
|280/ -8
|9.813
|$29,164.00
|T44
|Ben James - a (+25000)
|280/ -8
|n/a (non-member)
|n/a (amateur)
|T52
|Bud Cauley (+15000)
|281/ -7
|6.560
|$22,650.40
|T52
|Nick Hardy (+15000)
|281/ -7
|6.560
|$22,650.40
|T52
|Mark Hubbard (+6600)
|281/ -7
|6.560
|$22,650.40
|T52
|Michael Kim (+9000)
|281/ -7
|6.560
|$22,650.40
|T52
|Matti Schmid (+12500)
|281/ -7
|6.560
|$22,650.40
|T57
|Joe Highsmith (+30000)
|282/ -6
|5.100
|$21,160.00
|T57
|Davis Riley (+8000)
|282/ -6
|5.100
|$21,160.00
|T57
|Robby Shelton (+20000)
|282/ -6
|5.100
|$21,160.00
|T57
|Kevin Streelman (+25000)
|282/ -6
|5.100
|$21,160.00
|T57
|Callum Tarren (+40000)
|282/ -6
|5.100
|$21,160.00
|T57
|Vince Whaley (+12500)
|282/ -6
|5.100
|$21,160.00
|T63
|Pierceson Coody (+15000)
|283/ -5
|4.200
|$20,332.00
|T63
|Nico Echavarria (+30000)
|283/ -5
|4.200
|$20,332.00
|T63
|Zach Johnson (+25000)
|283/ -5
|4.200
|$20,332.00
|66
|Nicolai Højgaard (+5000)
|284/ -4
|3.800
|$19,964.00
|T67
|Wesley Bryan (+50000)
|285/ -3
|3.220
|$19,412.00
|T67
|Ryan Fox (+5000)
|285/ -3
|3.220
|$19,412.00
|T67
|Chris Gotterup (+10000)
|285/ -3
|3.220
|$19,412.00
|T67
|Luke List (+10000)
|285/ -3
|3.220
|$19,412.00
|T67
|Chandler Phillips (+10000)
|285/ -3
|3.220
|$19,412.00
|T72
|Aaron Baddeley (+30000)
|286/ -2
|2.750
|$18,768.00
|T72
|Taylor Pendrith (+2800)
|286/ -2
|2.750
|$18,768.00
|74
|Peter Malnati (+17500)
|287/ -1
|2.600
|$18,492.00
