Points and payouts: Cam Davis wins $1.6M, 500 FedExCup points at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis’ second career PGA TOUR title comes at the same place as his first (2021), and he’s the first golfer to win the tournament multiple times. He was +6600 at BetMGM pre-tournament to win this time around. With this one, he banks 500 FedExCup points and $1,656,000. He’s also now exempt into the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His membership exemption on the PGA TOUR will extend through 2026 in the winner's category.