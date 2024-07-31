Golf’s return to the Games: Two weeks of Olympic competition and lasting legacy

The players embraced the course and seemed to really enjoy it. At one of Rose’s press conferences, he talked about what a fun course it was to play and praised the job Gil Hanse and his team did with the design, knowing wind would be a factor. Alena Sharp from Canada noted the trickiness of the greens and offered how deceptive they could be. The consensus from the athletes was that it was a difficult course that provided a fair test. That’s exactly what we hoped to hear.