Golf’s return to the Games: What might have been

Payne also determined he needed to convince the significant golf organizations in the U.S. that golf in the Olympics was a good idea. That came together, too, and on a late fall Sunday morning, outside Eisenhower Cabin on the grounds of Augusta National, Stephens joined Payne, and they stood with Beman and Mechem, the Commissioners of the PGA TOUR and LPGA, respectively. Also in attendance were Walker, the President of the United States Olympic Committee, and Bloch, the President of the United States Golf Association. They would unitedly present their grand golf idea.