Netherlands' Joost Luiten added to men's Olympic golf reallocation list
1 Min Read
Joost Luiten of the Netherlands at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by International Golf Federation
Joost Luiten of the Netherlands has been placed on the reallocation list for the men’s Olympic golf competition based on his final Olympic Golf Ranking from June 17, 2024.
The International Golf Federation (IGF) recognises an error was made by the Dutch NOC*NSF with its qualification criteria and subsequently during the confirmation process for men’s Olympic golf qualifier Joost Luiten. This error was confirmed via legal process, though only after the field for the men’s Olympic golf competition was finalised pursuant to the IGF's published qualification procedures.
The IGF's subsequent request to the IOC to expand the field for the men’s Olympic golf competition to allow Luiten’s entry was denied, as previously announced.