PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Netherlands' Joost Luiten added to men's Olympic golf reallocation list

1 Min Read

Olympic Golf

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Written by International Golf Federation

    Statement from the International Golf Federation

    Joost Luiten of the Netherlands has been placed on the reallocation list for the men’s Olympic golf competition based on his final Olympic Golf Ranking from June 17, 2024.

    The International Golf Federation (IGF) recognises an error was made by the Dutch NOC*NSF with its qualification criteria and subsequently during the confirmation process for men’s Olympic golf qualifier Joost Luiten. This error was confirmed via legal process, though only after the field for the men’s Olympic golf competition was finalised pursuant to the IGF's published qualification procedures.

    The IGF's subsequent request to the IOC to expand the field for the men’s Olympic golf competition to allow Luiten’s entry was denied, as previously announced.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.