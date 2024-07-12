Famed Riviera Country Club to host 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games men’s and women’s golf competitions

Los Angeles will host the Summer Games for a third time (1932, 1984, 2028) as golf continues to build upon the success of the previous two Olympic golf competitions at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and looks forward to Paris 2024. LA 2028 will mark the sixth occasion in which golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the fourth time since 1904. The Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028.