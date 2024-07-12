Famed Riviera Country Club to host 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games men’s and women’s golf competitions
The ninth hole of Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Thursday, April 21, 2016. (Photo courtesy USGA/JD Cuban)
Written by International Golf Federation
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The International Golf Federation alongside LA28 announced Friday that The Riviera Country Club, annual host of The Genesis Invitational on the PGA TOUR, will welcome the men’s and women’s golf competitions for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.
“We are honored to work alongside LA28 and the world-renowned Riviera Country Club to host the golf competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Games,” remarked Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation. “The Riviera Country Club will offer a prestigious and continuously challenging backdrop for golf’s most elite players, and we look forward to sharing one of the finest courses with our fans around the world.”
Founded in 1926 by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, The Riviera Country Club is ranked as one of the top-tier golf courses in the world and continuously hosts first-class events such as the 1995 PGA Championship, 1998 U.S. Senior Open, 2017 U.S. Amateur, 2026 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2031 U.S. Open. The club will celebrate its centennial in 2026.
Los Angeles will host the Summer Games for a third time (1932, 1984, 2028) as golf continues to build upon the success of the previous two Olympic golf competitions at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 and looks forward to Paris 2024. LA 2028 will mark the sixth occasion in which golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the fourth time since 1904. The Opening Ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028.
In just 20 days, the men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10. The events will be contested at Le Golf National, which annually hosts the FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour and was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.