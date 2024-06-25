PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Countries announce rosters for women's Olympic golf competition at 2024 Paris Games

1 Min Read

Olympic Golf

Lilia Vu is one of the three golfers representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The qualifiers for the women's Olympic field were finalized on June 25. The following are the potential rosters for each country. Follow along as countries announce their official rosters in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.

    United States

    • Nelly Korda
    • Lilia Vu
    • Rose Zhang

    Australia

    • Hannah Green
    • Minjee Lee

    Austria

    • Emma Spitz

    Belgium

    • Manon De Roey

    Canada

    • Brooke Henderson
    • Alena Sharp

    Czech Republic

    • Klara Davidson Spilkova
    • Sara Kouskova

    China

    • Ruoning Yin
    • Xiyu Lin

    Colombia

    • Mariajo Uribe

    Denmark

    • Emily Kristine Pedersen
    • Nanna Koerstz Madsen

    Finland

    • Ursula Wikstrom
    • Noora Komulainen

    France

    • Celine Boutier
    • Perrine Delacour

    Great Britain

    • Charley Hull
    • Georgia Hall

    Germany

    • Esther Henseleit
    • Alexandra Forsterling

    India

    • Aditi Ashok
    • Diksha Dagar

    Ireland

    • Leona Maguire
    • Stephanie Meadow

    Italy

    • Alessandra Fanali

    Japan

    • Yuka Saso
    • Miyu Yamashita

    Republic of Korea

    • Jin Young Ko
    • Amy Yang
    • Hyo-Joo Kim

    Malaysia

    • Ashley Lau

    Mexico

    • Gaby Lopez
    • Maria Fassi

    Morocco

    • Ines Laklalech

    Netherlands

    • Anne van Dam
    • Dewi Weber

    New Zealand

    • Momoka Kobori

    Norway

    • Celine Borge
    • Madelene Stavnar

    New Zealand

    • Lydia Ko

    Philippines

    • Bianca Pagdanganan
    • Dottie Ardina

    Singapore

    • Shannon Tan

    South Africa

    • Ashleigh Buhai
    • Paula Reto

    Slovenia

    • Ana Belac

    Spain

    • Carlota Ciganda
    • Azahara Munoz

    Sweden

    • Maja Stark
    • Linn Grant

    Switzerland

    • Albane Valenzuela
    • Morgane Metraux

    Thailand

    • Atthaya Thitikul
    • Patty Tavatanakit

    Chinese Taipei

    • Peiyun Chien
    • Wei-Ling Hsu
