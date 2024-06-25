4H AGO
Countries announce rosters for women's Olympic golf competition at 2024 Paris Games
Lilia Vu is one of the three golfers representing the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The qualifiers for the women's Olympic field were finalized on June 25. The following are the potential rosters for each country. Follow along as countries announce their official rosters in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024 Paris Games.
United States
- Nelly Korda
- Lilia Vu
- Rose Zhang
Australia
- Hannah Green
- Minjee Lee
Austria
- Emma Spitz
Belgium
- Manon De Roey
Canada
- Brooke Henderson
- Alena Sharp
Czech Republic
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Sara Kouskova
China
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiyu Lin
Colombia
- Mariajo Uribe
Denmark
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Finland
- Ursula Wikstrom
- Noora Komulainen
France
- Celine Boutier
- Perrine Delacour
Great Britain
- Charley Hull
- Georgia Hall
Germany
- Esther Henseleit
- Alexandra Forsterling
India
- Aditi Ashok
- Diksha Dagar
Ireland
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
Italy
- Alessandra Fanali
Japan
- Yuka Saso
- Miyu Yamashita
Republic of Korea
- Jin Young Ko
- Amy Yang
- Hyo-Joo Kim
Malaysia
- Ashley Lau
Mexico
- Gaby Lopez
- Maria Fassi
Morocco
- Ines Laklalech
Netherlands
- Anne van Dam
- Dewi Weber
New Zealand
- Momoka Kobori
Norway
- Celine Borge
- Madelene Stavnar
New Zealand
- Lydia Ko
Philippines
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Dottie Ardina
Singapore
- Shannon Tan
South Africa
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Paula Reto
Slovenia
- Ana Belac
Spain
- Carlota Ciganda
- Azahara Munoz
Sweden
- Maja Stark
- Linn Grant
Switzerland
- Albane Valenzuela
- Morgane Metraux
Thailand
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Patty Tavatanakit
Chinese Taipei
- Peiyun Chien
- Wei-Ling Hsu