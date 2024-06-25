International Golf Federation announces 60 qualifiers for women’s Olympic golf competition
Nelly Korda highlights Team United States at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking published as qualification period concludes
Written by International Golf Federation
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The two-year qualification period for the women’s golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has concluded with Tuesday’s publication of the final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking.
The women’s Olympic Golf Ranking features 60 qualifiers representing 33 different countries. The United States of America (Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang) and the Republic of Korea (Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang and Hyo Joo Kim) are the only countries with more than two qualifiers.
The women’s qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games began on June 24, 2022, and concluded following the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on June 23, 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two women qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024 based on their top-60 finish in the final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking: Celine Boutier (No. 6 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Perrine Delacour (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).
|Women’s Olympic Golf qualification by continent
|Continent
|Players
|Countries
|Africa
|3
|2
|Asia
|17
|9
|Aus. & Oceania
|4
|2
|Europe
|28
|16
|North America
|7
|3
|South America
|1
|1
|Total
|60
|33
This summer’s competition marks the fifth time golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the third time since 1904. Fifteen women have the opportunity to compete in their third consecutive women’s Olympic golf competition: Aditi Ashok of India, Carlota Ciganda of Spain, Brooke Henderson of Canada, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Minjee Lee of Australia, Xiyu Lin of China, Gaby Lopez of Mexico, Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, Leona Maguire of Ireland, Stephanie Meadow of Ireland, Azahara Munoz of Spain, Alena Sharp of Canada, Klara Davidson Spilkova of the Czech Republic, Mariajo Uribe of Colombia and Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland.
With the women’s Olympic Golf Ranking finalized, the International Golf Federation (IGF) will send confirmation of the men’s and women’s quota places to the National Olympic Committees. The NOCs will then confirm use of allocated quota places to the IGF by June 27, and the IGF, in turn, will reallocate all unused quota places before the Paris 2024 Sport Entries Deadline on July 8.
United States' Nelly Korda (left) and Great Britain's Charley Hull highlight the star-studded field of women heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. (Getty Images)
The IGF will publish a finalized field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, July 9. The women’s Olympic golf competitions will take place Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National.
|Olympic Golf Ranking
|Rolex Ranking
|Name
|National Olympic Committee
|1
|1
|Nelly Korda
|United States of America
|2
|2
|Lilia Vu
|United States of America
|3
|3
|Jin Young Ko
|Republic of Korea
|4
|4
|Ruoning Yin
|China
|5
|5
|Amy Yang
|Republic of Korea
|6
|6
|Celine Boutier
|France
|7
|7
|Hannah Green
|Australia
|8
|8
|Charley Hull
|Great Britain
|9
|9
|Rose Zhang
|United States of America
|10
|10
|Yuka Saso
|Japan
|11
|11
|Minjee Lee
|Australia
|12
|12
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Thailand
|13
|13
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|Republic of Korea
|14
|14
|Brooke M. Henderson
|Canada
|15
|15
|Xiyu Lin
|China
|16
|17
|Lydia Ko
|New Zealand
|17
|19
|Miyu Yamashita
|Japan
|18
|21
|Maja Stark
|Sweden
|19
|25
|Patty Tavatanakit
|Thailand
|20
|26
|Linn Grant
|Sweden
|21
|30
|Carlota Ciganda
|Spain
|22
|32
|Leona Maguire
|Ireland
|23
|36
|Georgia Hall
|Great Britain
|24
|41
|Ashleigh Buhai
|South Africa
|25
|60
|Aditi Ashok
|India
|26
|62
|Gaby Lopez
|Mexico
|27
|64
|Esther Henseleit
|Germany
|28
|69
|Alexandra Forsterling
|Germany
|29
|70
|Albane Valenzuela
|Switzerland
|30
|75
|Perrine Delacour
|France
|31
|87
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|Denmark
|32
|88
|Peiyun Chien
|Chinese Taipei
|33
|106
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Denmark
|34
|108
|Anne Van Dam
|Netherlands
|35
|109
|Azahara Munoz
|Spain
|36
|113
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Philippines
|37
|127
|Morgane Metraux
|Switzerland
|38
|134
|Stephanie Meadow
|Ireland
|39
|154
|Manon De Roey
|Belgium
|40
|161
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|Chinese Taipei
|41
|167
|Diksha Dagar
|India
|42
|178
|Emma Spitz
|Austria
|43
|181
|Shannon Tan
|Singapore
|44
|186
|Maria Fassi
|Mexico
|45
|187
|Celine Borge
|Norway
|46
|192
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|Czech Republic
|47
|196
|Paula Reto
|South Africa
|48
|198
|Mariajo Uribe
|Colombia
|49
|211
|Alessandra Fanali
|Italy
|50
|279
|Ashley Lau
|Malaysia
|51
|286
|Ursula Wikstrom
|Finland
|52
|288
|Ana Belac
|Slovenia
|53
|290
|Sara Kouskova
|Czech Republic
|54
|292
|Alena Sharp
|Canada
|55
|293
|Momoka Kobori
|New Zealand
|56
|298
|Dottie Ardina
|Philippines
|57
|301
|Noora Komulainen
|Finland
|58
|302
|Dewi Weber
|Netherlands
|59
|307
|Madelene Stavnar
|Norway
|60
|321
|Ines Laklalech
|Morocco