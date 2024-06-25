PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

International Golf Federation announces 60 qualifiers for women’s Olympic golf competition

2 Min Read

Olympic Golf

Nelly Korda highlights Team United States at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda highlights Team United States at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking published as qualification period concludes

    Written by International Golf Federation

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The two-year qualification period for the women’s golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has concluded with Tuesday’s publication of the final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking.

    The women’s Olympic Golf Ranking features 60 qualifiers representing 33 different countries. The United States of America (Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang) and the Republic of Korea (Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang and Hyo Joo Kim) are the only countries with more than two qualifiers.

    The women’s qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games began on June 24, 2022, and concluded following the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on June 23, 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two women qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024 based on their top-60 finish in the final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking: Celine Boutier (No. 6 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Perrine Delacour (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).


    Women’s Olympic Golf qualification by continent
    ContinentPlayersCountries
    Africa32
    Asia179
    Aus. & Oceania42
    Europe2816
    North America73
    South America11
    Total6033

    This summer’s competition marks the fifth time golf has been featured as an Olympic sport and just the third time since 1904. Fifteen women have the opportunity to compete in their third consecutive women’s Olympic golf competition: Aditi Ashok of India, Carlota Ciganda of Spain, Brooke Henderson of Canada, Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Minjee Lee of Australia, Xiyu Lin of China, Gaby Lopez of Mexico, Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, Leona Maguire of Ireland, Stephanie Meadow of Ireland, Azahara Munoz of Spain, Alena Sharp of Canada, Klara Davidson Spilkova of the Czech Republic, Mariajo Uribe of Colombia and Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland.

    With the women’s Olympic Golf Ranking finalized, the International Golf Federation (IGF) will send confirmation of the men’s and women’s quota places to the National Olympic Committees. The NOCs will then confirm use of allocated quota places to the IGF by June 27, and the IGF, in turn, will reallocate all unused quota places before the Paris 2024 Sport Entries Deadline on July 8.

    United States' Nelly Korda (left) and Great Britain's Charley Hull highlight the star-studded field of women heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

    United States' Nelly Korda (left) and Great Britain's Charley Hull highlight the star-studded field of women heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. (Getty Images)

    The IGF will publish a finalized field list for both the men’s and women’s golf competitions on Tuesday, July 9. The women’s Olympic golf competitions will take place Aug. 7-10 at Le Golf National.

    Olympic Golf RankingRolex RankingNameNational Olympic Committee
    11Nelly KordaUnited States of America
    22Lilia VuUnited States of America
    33Jin Young KoRepublic of Korea
    44Ruoning YinChina
    55Amy YangRepublic of Korea
    66Celine BoutierFrance
    77Hannah GreenAustralia
    88Charley HullGreat Britain
    99Rose ZhangUnited States of America
    1010Yuka SasoJapan
    1111Minjee LeeAustralia
    1212Atthaya ThitikulThailand
    1313Hyo-Joo KimRepublic of Korea
    1414Brooke M. HendersonCanada
    1515Xiyu LinChina
    1617Lydia KoNew Zealand
    1719Miyu YamashitaJapan
    1821Maja StarkSweden
    1925Patty TavatanakitThailand
    2026Linn GrantSweden
    2130Carlota CigandaSpain
    2232Leona MaguireIreland
    2336Georgia HallGreat Britain
    2441Ashleigh BuhaiSouth Africa
    2560Aditi AshokIndia
    2662Gaby LopezMexico
    2764Esther HenseleitGermany
    2869Alexandra ForsterlingGermany
    2970Albane ValenzuelaSwitzerland
    3075Perrine DelacourFrance
    3187Emily Kristine PedersenDenmark
    3288Peiyun ChienChinese Taipei
    33106Nanna Koerstz MadsenDenmark
    34108Anne Van DamNetherlands
    35109Azahara MunozSpain
    36113Bianca PagdangananPhilippines
    37127Morgane MetrauxSwitzerland
    38134Stephanie MeadowIreland
    39154Manon De RoeyBelgium
    40161Wei-Ling HsuChinese Taipei
    41167Diksha DagarIndia
    42178Emma SpitzAustria
    43181Shannon TanSingapore
    44186Maria FassiMexico
    45187Celine BorgeNorway
    46192Klara Davidson SpilkovaCzech Republic
    47196Paula RetoSouth Africa
    48198Mariajo UribeColombia
    49211Alessandra FanaliItaly
    50279Ashley LauMalaysia
    51286Ursula WikstromFinland
    52288Ana BelacSlovenia
    53290Sara KouskovaCzech Republic
    54292Alena SharpCanada
    55293Momoka KoboriNew Zealand
    56298Dottie ArdinaPhilippines
    57301Noora KomulainenFinland
    58302Dewi WeberNetherlands
    59307Madelene StavnarNorway
    60321Ines LaklalechMorocco
