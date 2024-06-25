International Golf Federation announces 60 qualifiers for women’s Olympic golf competition

The women’s qualification period for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games began on June 24, 2022, and concluded following the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on June 23, 2024. The top 15 world-ranked players were eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players were eligible based on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that did not already have two or more players among the top 15. The host country – France – was guaranteed at least one spot, as is each of the five continents of the Olympics. Two women qualified to represent Team France at Paris 2024 based on their top-60 finish in the final women’s Olympic Golf Ranking: Celine Boutier (No. 6 in the Olympic Golf Ranking) and Perrine Delacour (No. 30 in the Olympic Golf Ranking).