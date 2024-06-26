2024 Paris Olympics: Meet the 60 qualifiers for the women’s golf competition
1 Min Read
Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays her second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Sarah Kellam
The qualification period for the women’s golf competition has concluded and the International Golf Federation has announced the 60 qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Two countries will have three representatives at Le Golf National, as Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang will compete for the United States and Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang and Hyo Joo Kim are slated to play for the Republic of Korea. Yang claimed a last-minute spot in the field after winning her first career major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the final qualifying event for the women’s competition.
Over 20 athletes will make their Olympic debuts, including Swedes Maja Stark and Linn Grant, and 15 players (four men, 11 women) will be teeing it up in their third straight Games, most notably two-time medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Canadian Brooke Henderson and Australia’s Minjee Lee.
Other notable qualifiers are Colombian Mariajo Uribe, who has announced that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be her last event as a professional golfer, and Yuka Saso, who, after representing the Philippines at the 2020 Tokyo Games, will compete for Japan for the first time in Paris. Saso earned her second Olympic berth by winning the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally at Lancaster Country Club.
For the first time ever, Singapore will be represented in the Olympic golf competition with Shannon Tan’s qualification. She is the first Singaporean to ever compete in the Olympic golf competition in either the men’s or women’s competitions.
Take a look at all 60 of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers:
- United States: Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang
- Republic of Korea: Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang, Hyo Joo Kim
- People’s Republic of China: Ruoning Yin, Xiyu Lin
- France: Celine Boutier, Perrine Delacour
- Australia: Hannah Green, Minjee Lee
- Great Britain: Charley Hull, Georgia Hall
- Japan: Yuka Saso, Miyu Yamashita
- Thailand: Atthaya Thitikul, Patty Tavatanakit
- Canada: Brooke Henderson, Alena Sharp
- New Zealand: Lydia Ko, Momoka Kobori
- Sweden: Maja Stark, Linn Grant
- Spain: Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Munoz
- Ireland: Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow
- South Africa: Ashleigh Buhai, Paula Reto
- India: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar
- Mexico: Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi
- Germany: Esther Henseleit, Alexandra Forsterling
- Switzerland: Albane Valenzuela, Morgane Metraux
- Denmark: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Chinese Taipei: Peiyun Chien, Wei-Ling Hsu
- Netherlands: Anne van Dam, Dewi Weber
- Philippines: Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina
- Belgium: Manon De Roey
- Austria: Emma Spitz
- Singapore: Shannon Tan
- Norway: Celine Borge, Madelene Stavnar
- Czech Republic: Klara Davidson Spilkova, Sara Kouskova
- Colombia: Mariajo Uribe
- Italy: Alessandra Fanali
- Malaysia: Ashley Lau
- Finland: Ursula Wikstrom, Noora Komulainen
- Slovenia: Ana Belac
- Morocco: Ines Laklalech